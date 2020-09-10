What are the key vitamins for every stage of your life? We asked a dietician to find out

As the old saying goes, your health is your wealth, which is why it’s important that you know exactly what your body needs at different stages of your life.

As we grow and change, so too do our nutritional needs. For example, while you might have needed lots of iron when you were younger, this might change as you head into your 60s.

Of course, each person is different but there are a few key vitamins that you should be mindful of at stages.

To find out more we spoke to dietician Orla Walsh.

"You have to make sure you’re taking an age-specific multivitamin," she explains. "Some vitamins and minerals need to be taken in an age-appropriate manner and you also don’t want to take certain vitamins at an age when you risk taking them in excess."

Here are the vitamins and minerals she recommends for each different life stage.

Folic acid

Folic acid or vitamin B9 as it is otherwise known helps support spine and brain development in unborn babies. Folic acid helps prevent conditions known as neural tube defects (NTDs) like spina bifida. As a result, it is very important.

"Folic acid should to be taken by every woman of child-bearing age because a significant number of pregnancies are not planned," explains Orla. "The problem is people start to take folic acid once they know that they’re pregnant but that’s at least five or six weeks into the pregnancy. That is a problem in itself because folic acid is extremely important in the very early days of pregnancy, particularly in the first few months. All women of child-bearing age should be taking folic acid."

Iodine

Iodine is an important mineral. The body uses iodine for proper bone and brain development during pregnancy and infancy. Getting enough iodine is important for everyone, especially infants and women who are pregnant.

"In Ireland, 77pc of women aged between 18 and 50 - so the child-bearing age - are not meeting the average requirement for iodine that’s set for pregnancy. So iodine is another important nutrient that they should be looking out for," she states.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D has several important functions. For example, it helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body. These substances are needed to keep bones and teeth healthy.

"A lot of Irish people should be taking vitamin D," explains Orla. "Vitamin D has only a few food sources, many oily fish and eggs. We can make it when the sun hits our skin but in Ireland, we struggle to produce enough vitamin D from sunshine because of sun safety and because of latitude."

"Generally speaking, it is recommended for people to take a vitamin D supplement because people are struggling to get enough vitamin D from their food and from the sun itself."

Iron

Iron is a mineral that the body needs for growth and development. However, many of us are not getting enough from our food alone.

"42pc of Irish women are at risk of iron deficiency. Iron deficiency is one of the most common deficiencies in the world. It can leave people feeling very fatigued and tired," explains Orla.

Iron is particularly important for people who are menstruating or who have anaemia.

Biotin

"When it comes to picking a multivitamin people need to be aware of their goals and what they want to achieve," explains Orla. "If, for example, a woman is concerned about hair or nails she might be concerned about biotin."

Biotin is also known as vitamin H. Your body needs this vitamin to help convert certain nutrients into energy. It also plays an important role in the health of your hair, skin, and nails.

Magnesium

"Magnesium is quite important for muscle function as well as things like strong bones but it also helps maintain electrolyte balance," states Orla. It is particularly important for active people.

"So, if someone is sporty, for that reason they might be more mindful of magnesium. Magnesium is found in green vegetables in particular and all seeds but especially pumpkin seeds."

