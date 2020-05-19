‘We’ve had a taste of the future’- How online learning will thrive after Covid-19

It’s hard to believe that our schools have now been closed for almost two months. Eight weeks ago, the thought of educating our children at home seemed unrealistic, maybe impossible to some but yet here we are. We have managed - perhaps some of us have even thrived.

Our classrooms may be empty and our playgrounds might be silent, but our children are continuing to learn, develop and find out more about the world around them.

Many children across the country are missing out on the social aspect of school, the trips, the lunchtime games and the strong bond many have with their teachers. Yet the current crisis has taught us an important lesson about learning and what it really means.

It’s shown us that education doesn’t need to be done at a desk or in a classroom. It can be done on a trip to the park or while making crafts. It’s shown us that you can study science and geography while walking in your local forest or even learn maths while baking a cake. It’s also shown us the power of technology.

Learning online

Throughout lockdown, technology has been a way to connect with the outside world and for many students it’s been a learning lifeline.

Micheál Ó Ciaraidh, well-known TV presenter and teacher believes that going forward, online learning will become an important part of every child’s education.

“We’ve had a taste of the future, albeit forced upon us,” he explains. “I think parents too have really awoken to the idea of it. A lot of parents like myself would probably not be used to this idea of e-learning because it has come along in the last 10 years in the information and technology boom.

“However, the current situation really forces parents to try these techniques out and I think a lot of them have been pleasantly surprised by what they can achieve.”

New programmes

Micheál was recently involved in the National Dairy Council’s Moo Crew initiative. This innovative programme includes online videos shot in a classroom as well as lessons and activities that have been specifically designed to help parents who are home-schooling their primary school children during the Covid-19 crisis.

Each video is accompanied by optional worksheets and activities that allow children to learn lots of interesting facts about nutrition, dairy foods, keeping active and dairy farming! For Micheál, it’s the perfect example of how we can make online learning fun and appealing to young people.

“In the lesson plans there is a lot of great information about dairy and its importance but we also look at the importance of a healthy lifestyle overall,” he explains. “We look at things like keeping an active lifestyle and we have one entire lesson plan based on dental health. It’s a holistic approach.”

The videos are available in both English and Irish and have been tailored to specific age groups. However, one of the main elements Micheál wanted to include was a fun and friendly atmosphere.

“One thing we really wanted to bring to the table was an element of fun,” he states. “While it’s in a classroom, we made sure to use the play corners. If there was a desk involved, I would be sitting on the desk as opposed to behind it. We wanted to create the familiarity of a classroom but still wanted to make it something fun. Most of the lessons are geared around games. It’s a fun programme to be a part of.”

The future of education

While online initiatives like Moo Crew are a great tool for parents and pupils to use during lockdown, Micheál hopes they continue into the future too.

“I think when schools reopen, that this could be a whole new approach to learning where schemes and resources will be created on a variety of topics and teachers can link in their classwork into work available online.”

He believes this could be one of the main positives that could come out of the current crisis.

“With bad comes good,” he states. “I think a lot of things will be done differently after this. I think the power of home-schooling - not as a sole way of learning but to compliment learning in school - will be vital. I think it was coming anyway but now we have been forced into it.

“I think the e-schooling realm has taken off and I think that’s going to continue when things go back to normal because it’s got so many advantages for young people. To me, it is something that is going to stay around for the foreseeable future.”

For full details, please visit the Moo Crew website.

The School Milk Scheme is managed by The National Dairy Council and funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with the support of the European Union.

