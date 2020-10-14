‘We need funds badly’ - Special Olympics Ireland urges public to support its online collection

Special Olympics Ireland is urging the public to contribute to its new online collection after it was forced to cancel its planned face-to-face collections as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

The organisation supports almost 8000 children and adults with an intellectual disability across the island of Ireland and it relies on public fundraising to deliver these services. Special Olympics Ireland provides athletes across the country with a much-needed sporting and social outlet and helps them to fulfil their sporting dreams in the pool, on the track and on the pitch.

Many of these athletes have defied the odds to do things that they were told were impossible, whether that’s swimming, riding a bike, going to university or finding a job. Now, Special Olympics Ireland is asking for public support to make sure that a lack of funding isn’t the reason they couldn’t achieve their dreams.

‘We need the funds badly’

Aisling Beacom is a Special Olympics veteran who competed in the 2011 and 2019 games and won four medals for Ireland. The swimming star explains that fundraising is desperately needed so that Special Olympics Ireland can continue to provide its services.

“We need funds badly,” Aisling explained. “We need everyone to support the online bucket collection. We were supposed to do it in person but unfortunately, with the way things are, we need to push the online collection to keep the whole thing running.”

Aisling, who currently works for the HSE, has had to overcome plenty of obstacles on her own sporting journey.

With no Special Olympics club in her hometown of Wicklow, Aisling and her mother Pam established the Blue Dolphins Special Olympics Club in 2003. She went on to represent Ireland in the 2011 Special Olympics and win a silver medal in the 1500m open water swim and a bronze medal in the 800m freestyle.

When a hip operation placed her involvement in the 2019 games in doubt, she returned from injury to bring home a gold medal in the 800m freestyle and a bronze medal in the 1600m open water swim.

Special Olympics clubs are a vital resource that help athletes to meet new friends, learn new skills and develop their self-confidence. Having competed at the highest level, Aisling is well-placed to help the young people in her local club.

“For me, I like to help the younger athletes,” she says.

“On a Sunday morning in the Blue Dolphins, we have the lane training and one-to-ones with athletes who need more assistance. When they’re stuck or whatever, they’ll call me out to the lanes to do one-to-ones which I like doing because it helps the others. Some of them have progressed on to lane training, which is brilliant.”

However, Special Olympics clubs across Ireland have been badly hit by the pandemic and Aisling points out that Covid-19 restrictions have caused athletes to miss out on this important social and sporting outlet. With many support services already reduced due to the pandemic, the closure of Special Olympics clubs has been yet another blow for these athletes.

“It makes a big difference with the socialisation,” Aisling explains.

“It’s dreadfully sad. They’re struggling and they’re missing it and they’re asking on WhatsApp ‘When are we back?’ Because of the social distancing, they can’t get back to the club and have their normal activities. It’s so difficult.”

How you can help

Speaking at the launch of Special Olympics Ireland’s new ‘Can’t Stop Now’ appeal, actor Colin Farrell urged the public to support this great cause.

“I am delighted to help launch this campaign for Special Olympics Ireland. Covid-19 has resulted in Special Olympics Ireland missing out on a significant part of its vital fundraising efforts, like so many other charities across the globe.

“It’s so important that we get the public on board to raise much needed-funds for these inspirational children and adults, for whom sports clubs are a social and health lifeline.”

Throughout the pandemic, the charity has been working tirelessly to find creative ways to reach out to athletes to ensure they remain physically, mentally and emotionally fit during these challenging times. Their recent ‘Together At Home’ programme aims to keep athletes fit and healthy at home.

Matt English, CEO of Special Olympics Ireland, asked the public to do what they can to support these inspirational athletes.

“We know that Covid-19 has had a huge impact on everyone’s life. Special Olympics athletes encounter some of the greatest challenges in our society. We are hoping that you can make a donation or get together with your community group or your workplace to organise a virtual fundraiser and have some fun whilst raising vital funds.”

You can make a donation today at the Can’t Stop Now website, text Athlete to 50300 to donate €4, or donate via your Revolut app.

Sponsored by