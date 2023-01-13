“We have great confidence that our mother is very well cared for" - Carmel O'Sullivan talks about how live-in care has changed her family's life.

After a four-year leave of absence to care for her parents at home, Carmel O'Sullivan discovered ALHomecare, the live-in care specialists who match high-quality carers with older adults who require care but who wish to remain at home.

Carmel, originally from County Cork, was looking for a way to return to work but was adamant about not taking the nursing home route for her parents, who required 24-hour care.

After hearing about ALHomecare, the family decided it was the perfect fit for their needs.

"Dad and Mam were at home, and as they got older, things just started to get difficult for them," Carmel explains.

"I took four years off work and looked after them. But they needed more help, and I had to go back to work. We got a fabulous carer recommendation from the company, ALHomecare. We were delighted.

"To me, it's an excellent alternative to a nursing home. Our mother and father both wanted to stay at home, and I promised them that they would stay at home and we would manage.

"Previously, we had two live-in carers from ALHomecare, so they covered the two shifts because we needed 24 hours care, and we had two parents that needed it. Unfortunately, dad passed away earlier in the year, but he had fabulous care."

Carmel feels that the live-in model works well for her family as it allows them to get the help they need while also being affordable. She also says that the relationship between her mother Margaret and her current carer has been wonderful to watch.

"The carers come, and they live in. It's a great alternative to visiting care services which can be very expensive. Plus, the fact you don't always have the same person visiting.

"There are three different types of live-in carer from ALHomecare. You can get a Carer Plus (regular), an Advanced Carer, or you can get a Nurse. And it's very affordable because you can get 40% back in tax relief. That's quite exceptional.

"So the advantage for us as a family is you've got a reliable carer, which is really important for the elderly person. That makes them feel safe and secure. They [the carer] become like a family member. Our current carer has been with us for over a year, and she has been fabulous."

Originally from Poland, the carer is seen as a great addition to the family, especially by Carmel’s mother, Margaret.

"My mother says, 'I'm adopting her'. There's just a lovely bond. Even the neighbours, they come in and out occasionally to say hello to Mam, and they say to me they hear the laughter and the friendliness and the warmth.

"This suits Mam. She’s very happy. She’s in her own surroundings, and when we’re not here, she’s as happy as the days are long. And I would know because she’s a very vocal woman, she would tell you. So I’m delighted.”

How it works

ALHomecare’s approach to homecare is fair for the family and fair for the carer. Carmel and her family stand behind this ethos and feel it helps guarantee the best quality care for Margaret.

“How the system works is the carer is provided with free accommodation and bills by the family, and there’s a good salary for the carer. There is also an allowance that’s given towards food.

"There are very good working conditions for the carer, and they get four weeks paid holiday. That's important, from my perspective, that somebody is not in any way being used. You get really good quality care for your loved one because the carer is well looked after also.

"They can work up to six days a week. They have to take one day a week off. So we have relief from the agency for a 24-hour period so our carer can take 24 hours fully off. And they get rest periods during the day."

As well as helping with daily tasks such as housekeeping, preparing meals, and providing personal care, live-in carers are also trained to deliver high-quality care to older adults with various medical conditions.

"They're exceptionally well trained," Carmel says. "My mother needs a lot of medical equipment, but all of that is part of the package, so there's great ongoing support. They also do training in things like diet and dementia."

According to Carmel, finding the right ALHomecare carer for her family was a seamless yet personal process.

"They give you a document to fill out, and it's very comprehensive. All the medical needs, what your loved one is able to do, what they need assistance with, what you would like [the carer] to do, and what the priorities are.

“Then they ask you about their personality and who's in the family, so they get a full profile. All of that is submitted, and then you get up to three carers' profiles. So you look at those, and then you can arrange an interview.

"Once you get a sense that you like the person and feel they could be a good fit, you are able to ring their previous employer and get a reference."

For Carmel, finding a way for her mother to stay at home and enjoy life in her own surroundings was most important. And thanks to the carer and ALHomcare, this has been possible.

"Because we know the carers, we have great confidence that our mother is very well cared for. Our carer wants to stay long-term, and we'll be thrilled to have her."

