“We have an important role to play” – The best hotels in Ireland are those that take pride in their local community.

Ruairi O’Connor, General Manager of The River Lee in Cork, says a sense of pride and belonging is an essential part of getting satisfaction from your work.

Every now and then, the sense of pride that a hotel staff feel in their local community is palpable from the moment you check in. On these occasions, you’ll meet a passionate team of people that act as ambassadors for their neighbourhood; representatives that share the unmissable events in their city based on local knowledge.

Unsurprisingly, that passion for your locality does not happen by chance. Instilling strong feelings of pride facilitates a positive and fulfilling work culture when trying to attract and retain the best staff.

For guests, this experience can be the difference between a good stay and a truly memorable one.

Located in the heart of Cork City, The River Lee is a part of The Doyle Collection, an Irish, family-owned international hotel group. The hotel is also a participant in Fáilte Ireland’s Employer Excellence Programme, which helps tourism and hospitality businesses continuously build the appeal of their workplace.

According to seasoned General Manager Ruairi O’Connor, it is also something he is particularly proud of. He says the sense of pride felt by a team is a key aspect of success in a business.

“If you’re not proud of what you’re doing, it’s probably harder to be engaged and you become very functional in your approach.

“To help foster these feelings of pride of place and belonging in our colleagues, we frequently share stories of team success within the business and participating in the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Programme has supported us to do this ” Ruairi says.

Celebrating these success stories and shining a light on individual team members is something Ruairi puts a lot of emphasis on. Connecting with fellow colleagues while simultaneously delivering exceptional guest experiences makes each individual feel like they are an integral part of something bigger.

“These connections are made through little wins every day. Those simple moments when you have a great interaction with a guest - I think that’s why we all come to work each morning.

“Equally so with team members. If you work well and have a good relationship with your colleagues, that gives a real sense of collective achievement, and you can take pride from that. We work in hospitality after all!

“The camaraderie between a team is infectious, it adds to the experience of our guests and I think increases that sense of belonging for which The Doyle Collection as a group is well known,” Ruairi says.

Keeping your team engaged

As Ruairi says himself, the cornerstone of any successful business is effective communication. A vital part of the success of The River Lee, he says, “It’s important to uphold communication amongst our teams. It is a driving factor towards success.

“Once people feel respected, they are empowered to engage more openly and confidently. We have a wonderfully diverse team, and this culture of communication allows people to bring their unique ideas, personalities and perspectives to the table.”

Nurturing a sense of meaningful participation drives a higher level of team engagement. Not only in their roles, but also within the local community outside of the hotel.

“A hotel can hold a very important place in the community. It’s a central point, a home for discussions, a place where people come together. Our team takes true pride in its place in the community of Cork city,” Ruari says.

There’s a reason why Cork is known as the Rebel County, and there is always something going on. Community activities, programmes and festivals are abundant, with many of them originating from grass roots projects.

The team at The River Lee are actively encouraged to get involved in local charities, community and arts projects. As a way to encourage this, team members receive one paid day off a year to volunteer for causes important to them.

It doesn’t take long to find examples of this, and Ruairi is more than happy to discuss their recent efforts to take part in leading community events. The team completed a dawn swim for the Summer Solstice earlier this summer, and an upcoming hike will raise funds for Green Spaces for Health, which is an exciting Cork City Council biodiversity initiative.

“These activities highlight the important role that our people can play in the wider community,” Ruairi says.

These efforts are part of an ongoing drive towards the standards set out in the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Programme. Huge importance is put on encouraging staff to show initiative in suggesting new and fresh ways in how they interact and work together.

Being part of the programme has helped Ruairi see the success of this approach through regular catch-ups and team surveys.

“I think the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Programme has been very helpful in gauging the effectiveness of these actions. An integral part of The Doyle Collection’s ethos is creating a great people-centred culture, which aligns with this worthy initiative,” Ruairi says.

Trust begets trust

Having worked in tourism and hospitality since he left school, Ruairi’s level of experience within the industry has helped him lead from the front. The enthusiasm he felt at the start of his career remains evident, while his leadership ability has helped him steer a powerful team in Cork City.

“I’m proud of my own development through the industry and the career path I have taken; I’ve been very, very fortunate. That satisfaction level hasn’t waned throughout the years, I’ve always felt challenged, and I’ve always felt rewarded and appreciated.

“That gives me a lot of pride. Job satisfaction is very important, and I think you can get a huge amount of satisfaction out of this business,” Ruairi says.

Unsurprisingly, the guest remains at the heart of the hotel’s endeavours. A stable environment and positive culture give a palpable feeling of pride and achievement across the business.

“The correlation between an engaged team and good service is very evident. If you have a happy, engaged team you’re going to achieve meaningful interactions with guests as a result.

Much of it comes down to trust. You must believe in your people, and when you achieve that you get rewarded in kind,” Ruairi says.

