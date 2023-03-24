“We gave mam more independence” – Una Kinane’s experience with choosing live-in care for a loved one

When conversations start taking place about what care solutions are needed for a family member, the right decision is rarely easy to find. While making sure they receive the level of care that they need is always paramount, it’s also important to try to do so in a way that allows them to live as comfortable a life as possible.

As every situation is different, it can be really helpful to hear how other families solve a relative’s care needs. Looking back on the decision Una Kinane made with her family, to provide her mother with a live-in carer through the Irish company ALHomecare, she says if anything it created a greater level of freedom for her.

“We felt that we gave mam more independence, rather than taking it away from her. Some people think that when getting carers in that it’s the end of their independence but actually I think it enhanced mam’s life.

“It allowed her to sit in the living room watching her favourite detective programmes without being disturbed. She had her meals prepared for her and the carer enabled her to live her life to the full as she always did before.

“It improved everybody’s quality of life. Us as siblings and mam as the person being cared for; definitely she was in a better place once the carer arrived and got to know her,” Una says.

Una was able to find the right carer for her mam through Affordable Live-in Homecare, who specialise in providing live-in care. ALHomecare has already helped countless families across Ireland find experienced carers who fit the exact needs specified by the family. You can find out more on ALHomecare’s website here.

Speaking about her experience in finding a live-in carer for her mam, Una says it was hugely beneficial to be able to keep her within familiar surroundings.

“We knew that mam was going to be able to stay in her own house, in the familiarity and comfort of that. Also it removed some pressure, some of the burden that you feel as the adult child of a parent who needs care.

“Some of that responsibility was lifted off our shoulders, knowing that there was someone responsible, professional and caring in the house whose ultimate job was to make sure that mam was ok. That brought huge peace of mind,” Una says.

Finding the right live-in carer

Not every situation is the same, and not every carer is going to be the right person for a given role. There will always be specific requirements such as owning a driver’s licence or having a personality that clicks well with the person in need of care that make an enormous difference.

Aside from practical everyday needs, human interaction and creating relationships with people are just as important within a carer’s role. Una says she couldn’t be happier with the care provided, but what also stood out was how quickly her mam was able to find a friend in her new carer.

“She just struck up this wonderful bond with mam. Mam is in a nursing home now, and Anna still goes in to visit her.

“She also became part of the family. Anna gave mam the space that she needed not to overwhelm her, and we were really reassured by that and found it very comforting that they seemed to be a good match,” Una says.

Families across Ireland are facing similar decisions at the moment, and many more will in the future. When asked about what advice she would have for others, Una explains how finding a carer with ALHomecare has benefited everyone involved, from her mam and the family to the carer herself.

“I would say definitely look at this option with ALHomecare. It’s a win-win; the carer himself or herself gets a contract of employment which gives both the carer and the family a sense of security.

“It’s a formal contract. The hours can be flexible, the carer is well looked after and well protected. They earn a good salary, have accommodation, their bills are paid and they get a food allowance so they have very good conditions and as a result you get peace of mind and know that you are also protected by the law.

“I would urge anybody to think about it, certainly if they have a spare bedroom and if your loved one needs more and more care as they get older. I think it is without a doubt the optimal solution, it gives you consistency of care, it’s much more affordable, you can get tax back from the Revenue Commission and it’s better than having a lot of different visiting carers coming constantly.

“One live-in carer provides the vital consistency that your loved one needs,” Una adds.

Give ALHomecare a call and find out why more and more people are availing of this person-centred approach to home care that's more affordable than a nursing home or private visiting care service.

You can call ALHomecare at 01 513 5564 or 087 744 0729 or 087 991 6791

Or visit www.alhomecare.ie

And remember, they offer a nationwide service.

