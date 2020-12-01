"We can't stop people from dying, but we can try to make it as dignified and respectful as it should be."

Grieving through a pandemic brings a whole new level of sorrow to people who have lost loved ones across the country, but help is out there.

Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF), like thousands of organisations across Ireland, has had to significantly change how they operate as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

IHF provides vital reassurance and support during end-of-life care and bereavement, and this year they have also launched a bereavement support line for anyone who has lost someone close to them.

There is still support out there

Despite Covid-19, IHF’s director of fundraising, Helen McVeigh, explains that services are still available for those who need it most in their final days, as well as their family members.

“We need people to know bereavement, loss and grief are all natural, normal, parts of life and we will all face them, but there is support out there for when that time comes,” Helen says, ahead of IHF’s annual Never Forgotten appeal.

"What we've done, over the years, is we've built up resources for people. There's an online hub of information, we've also expanded that to a series of information leaflets called 'Care and Inform'. These are mostly Covid-related and we're doing our best to keep those updated throughout these times.”

"We have supports for adults and for children, and we have also launched our bereavement support line at 1800 80 70 77 so people can just pick up the phone and speak to people about their own journey of grief, loss and bereavement.”

Helping people to help others

While IHF works directly with those who have been immediately impacted by the death of a close family member or friend, they also help people to support others around them who may be going through the grieving process.

"We also want people to know that you can help other people,” Helen explains. "So, if there are people at work, if there are neighbours, you can help them. You don't necessarily need to be a trained counsellor to be able to help people through their journey. There's an awful lot we can do to help each other.”

IHF’s mission is to assist anyone dealing with loss.

"Training and education are a big part of the work we do,” Helen adds. "We provide training for people across the healthcare sector; nurses, doctors, people in nursing homes etc. We also train people in the workplace - people who work with HR, people who want to be able to comfort a bereaved colleague or deal with loss in their organisation.”

"We reach out to schools to help them, we work with emergency services. The armed forces, too, have taken up our training. There's lots IHF does and we're reaching out to a more and more organisations every day as well as organisations coming to us seeking help and knowledge on how to help employees who are grieving.”

Stop and remember a loved one

Helen admits that 2020 has been a tricky time for IHF in terms of fundraising, and they are hoping to get as much support as possible as we head towards Christmas.

Never Forgotten 2020 invites people to “stop and remember a loved one that's no longer with us. This is particularly important at Christmas time,” she says.

"We ask people to jot down a memory of that person and send it into us. That memory goes into our beautiful Book of Remembrance, which is stored in our library, and we ask people to send a donation with their memory so that we can help somebody else that is missing a loved one. The money goes into our bereavement, our education and our training, and all of our work.

"We just want to encourage people, especially this year, to send us a memory and a donation and we'll mark it in this most beautiful way.

"We can't stop people from dying, but we can try to make it as dignified and respectful as it should be."

There isn’t a person among us who hasn’t been touched by the tidal wave of grief that has cast such a dark shadow over 2020. Grief is difficult all year round but this Christmas, it will be particularly hard. Irish Hospice Foundation’s (IHF) annual Never Forgotten appeal is raising money to support their vital bereavement services including their bereavement support line. Please donate to Never Forgotten now.

