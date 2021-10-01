‘We are socialised to think menopause is the beginning of the end’ – Dr Fiona Barry

Given the fact that October is Menopause Awareness Month, it seems a fitting time to discuss what is, for many, a taboo subject. Finding helpful and medically accurate information about menopause is difficult enough without taking this into account, and we spoke to Dr Fiona Barry, PhD about opening up that difficult conversation.

Fiona was speaking to us as part of the launch of Meno Active, a new super supplement from Revive Active, with 30 active ingredients to take during your menopause journey. Having been a member of the formulation team that has committed the last number of years to sourcing premium ingredients, the Cork woman has a record of being a strong advocate for opening up the conversation.

Focusing entirely on the negative side of menopause is a huge part of the problem. Coinciding with that is a general lack of understanding about the physical and mental impact it has on the human body.

It isn’t a perception that is going to be broken overnight. Speaking about the barriers our society puts in front of us when trying to discuss menopause, Fiona said there is a need for us to change our approach:

“Our bodies hold our beliefs, and we are so socialised to think that menopause really is the beginning of the end. So, it is going to take each individual woman to step up so that societally we start seeing this differently,” she said.

This highlights the importance of the platform provided by Menopause Awareness Month. Making the general public more aware is going to require a great deal of coverage in the media, and Fiona said she is happy to see that process is at least somewhat already underway.

“I think that we are finally starting to talk about menopause, and that is a huge step in the right direction. Because the conversation around it has only just started to really open up, I think people are still very confused around it.

“I don’t know if it’s an Irish thing or if it’s worldwide but there are certain things that as a nation we tend to sweep under the carpet and not talk about. And I think menopause is certainly one of them,” she said.

Cutting through the noise

As with any health-related topic in this digital age, there is a great deal of misinformation related to menopause. Social media provides the opportunity for people to share their personal experience, but Fiona said that a certain degree of care is still required.

“I don’t think it’s good enough to advise other people on anything just because you’ve gone through it. People, particularly on social media, are very vulnerable.

“I see stuff on social media where somebody might be giving advice. It could be anything, it could be nutrition, it could be menopause… and I’m going; ‘that’s actually wrong.’ Some of the stuff would be blatantly inaccurate,” she said.

Navigating through this to find information you can trust would only add to any sense of dread. Fiona said that backing your ability to figure this out is key to approaching it with a positive mindset.

“Be your own advocate, do your research. There are loads of really good books out there, and there are loads of good people to follow out there,” she said.

This does not mean you should be wary of any information that comes up on social media; rather, she thinks you should simply look into their background. Given the constant access we have to social media, much of it can come down to trusting your own instinct.

“But, be discerning. Look at who they are, look at what their credentials are, their education, their interests. They’re in a position to talk about this and potentially giving advice… so just follow your own gut,” she said.

While she warned that accepting everyone’s opinion at face value is ill advised, it is important for people to share their own personal experience. Making people feel more comfortable about discussing this sensitive subject will in many cases help break down barriers in the most unexpected ways.

As a mother herself, Fiona has had this conversation with her own family. Children grow up going through complicated issues themselves, so she led by example in showing them how to deal with them.

“I said ‘Menopause is like puberty in reverse.’ While your body is trying to get used to your hormones being there, my body is trying to get used to my hormones being taken away.

“Quite honestly, it was the best conversation ever. It had to come from me because I was the adult, and it opened up the conversation for them to talk about how they were coping with puberty,” she said.

A supplemented approach

On the subject of following your gut, nutrition plays a major role in supporting normal function of the body, and that remains the case throughout menopause. Understanding what ingredients to look out for will help you find a supplement that matches your needs.

“It was very important when it came to the formulation that we tried to include ingredients that would support as many systems in the body as possible. This is why we put in as many active ingredients as we did; because Meno Active is a really comprehensive formula with 30 active ingredients, including Omega 3 DHA, three plant extracts, four digestive enzymes, three strains of live friendly bacteria and 19 vitamins and minerals.

“I think it’s probably the most comprehensive supplement on the market for menopause. Everything that’s in there is at the right concentration, and they are premium ingredients delivered in the most bioavailable form. That’s so important, and is the foundation of all Revive Active's products,” she said.

Given the fact that menopause touches so many different aspects of life, it’s fitting that Meno Active contains ingredients that support so many systems in the body. Proudly manufactured in Ireland, these include:

Vitamin B6, which contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity

Omega 3 DHA, which contributes to the maintenance of normal brain function

Biotin, Magnesium, Thiamine and Iodine, which contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system

Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Chromium, which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels and normal macronutrient metabolism

