‘We are in a race against time’: 12 million children in Yemen need urgent assistance according to UNICEF

14-month-old Arwa, who is suffering from malnutrition. Little Arwa is one of 325,000 children in Yemen who are suffering from the most dangerous form of malnutrition of all. Without help, they will not be alive by Christmas. Photo courtesy of UNICEF/Yemen/2020.

Right now, 12 million children in Yemen are caught up in the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and need urgent help to survive.

To find out more about the crisis and what we can all do to help, we spoke to Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen.

UNICEF is the UN’s children’s agency, working in over 190 countries to protect children. It is also one of the few organisations still operating inside Yemen.

Phillippe arrived in Yemen in recent weeks and describes the shocking situation facing children and their families.

Children are starving

As conflict continues in Yemen, families who were already struggling to survive and feed themselves are being pushed to the brink.

“A dangerous combination of factors driven by conflict and economic decline compound the situation for Yemen’s youngest children,” Philippe explains. “These factors come on top of drivers that have historically made Yemen one of the hardest places to be a child or mother - insufficient and poor-quality food, high rates of communicable diseases, the highest levels of malnutrition ever recorded, limited access to health services, poor sanitation and hygiene and inability of many children to access important vaccines, like measles and polio.”

Today, children across the country urgently need emergency food. According to UNICEF, two million children need treatment for acute malnutrition, 325,000 of them are children who are suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) – the most extreme and visible form of undernutrition.

Children with SAM are so malnourished that they need immediate treatment to survive. They can be treated with Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic Food (RUTF) also called miracle food for its power to bring children back from the brink in just a few weeks.

Expand Close Arwa is getting emergency food to help her recovery but many children are still in urgent help. Photo courtesy of UNICEF/Yemen/2020. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Arwa is getting emergency food to help her recovery but many children are still in urgent help. Photo courtesy of UNICEF/Yemen/2020.

The impact of Covid-19

Like countries all across the world, Yemen has been impacted by Covid-19. The pandemic is pushing the country into further devastation and weakening the already struggling healthcare system.

On top of this, many aid projects including emergency food assistance and WASH services have been disrupted by funding shortfalls.

“Now these children and their families face the threat of Covid-19, in a country where less than half of the health system is functioning these days - where only three out four families can afford soap and where diseases such as acute watery diarrhoea, respiratory tract infections and measles continue to kill children,” Philippe explains. “This has pushed to the brink families already exhausted and extremely vulnerable.”

Admissions to health clinics for the treatment of severe acute malnutrition have also fallen during Covid-19, this is something UNICEF is very worried about.

The organisation believes this is being caused by the suspension or adaptation of services, and the fears people have about visiting health centres during Covid-19. UNICEF and partners have only been able to treat about half the number of children they had planned to treat.

Expand Close Abdul is just two months old and is dangerously malnourished. As many as 325,000 children like Abdul are at immediate risk of death in Yemen right now. Many could have just hours to live. They desperately need your help if they are to survive. Photo courtesy of UNICEF/Yemen/2020/ Alghabri. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Abdul is just two months old and is dangerously malnourished. As many as 325,000 children like Abdul are at immediate risk of death in Yemen right now. Many could have just hours to live. They desperately need your help if they are to survive. Photo courtesy of UNICEF/Yemen/2020/ Alghabri.

The time to act is now

In order to save lives and stop the situation in Yemen from deteriorating further, UNICEF needs more than $50 million to urgently scale up nutrition programmes, including treatment for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

“Without the needed resources, children suffering from severe acute malnutrition are at a far greater risk of dying without urgent treatment,” Philippe states. “Children will suffer from preventable diseases due to inadequate access to clean water and improved hygiene, and healthcare, including immunisation. Many others will miss out on their education with far reaching consequences such as recruitment by armed groups.

“In addition, the lack of access to their most basic rights - health, education, nutrition, protection, clean water and sanitation - will have a long-lasting impact on their life. So, we are now struggling to save children’s lives, but also trying to prevent the loss of an entire generation of Yemeni children. This would have dramatic consequences not only for the country but also beyond. We all need to remain mobilised to prevent this from happening.”

Expand Close UNICEF’s supplies arriving at Sana’ airport in Yemen. Photo courtesy of UNICEF/Yemen/2020/Al-Rouny / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp UNICEF’s supplies arriving at Sana’ airport in Yemen. Photo courtesy of UNICEF/Yemen/2020/Al-Rouny

How you can help today

UNICEF is on the ground working around the clock to reach every child in danger and provide life-saving emergency nutrition services. Every single day is a fight to ensure children survive. Over the past year, they have brought in special flights and trucks full of essentials to protect children and do whatever it takes to keep the crisis supplied. With your help, they can continue this vital work and bring hope to the children of Yemen.

“To continue to meet the urgent needs of children, we urgently need financial resources to help children and their families access services in health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and protection assistance,” Philippe explains. “Millions of children and their families depend on the assistance we provide. Often for many, it is the difference between life and death and it is important that our work continues uninterrupted. To do that, the world must act with a sense of urgency to provide the resources needed.

“We are in a race against time and every contribution counts. Therefore we count on the generosity of the Irish people to support our efforts on behalf of the children in Yemen. Millions of children and families in Yemen today have been pushed to the brink by a situation they are not responsible for.”

You can save a child from starvation today by providing life-saving emergency food. Cost-efficient Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food has the power to bring a child back from the brink in just a few weeks. With just €50, you can supply enough emergency food to treat 10 dangerously malnourished children who will not get better without help. Please go to the UNICEF website to support this emergency appeal.

Sponsored by