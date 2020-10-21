Unprecedented. Budget 2021 in one word

The word unprecedented may end up being the most widely used description of Budget 2021. The sheer firepower being used to support the economy has been deemed the only choice available to protect the social and economic foundations of the state.

Underpinning the entire edifice is the belief that protecting employment and consumer spending wherever possible is a significant priority. The cost of keeping a semblance of stability, however high that may be, is surely lower in human and economic terms than the cost of throwing too few resources at the problem.

One of the most obvious features of the budget is its clear focus on area of great need – typically those labour businesses dependent on close interaction which have been most badly hit by the pandemic. Just some of the measures are outlined below.

Hospitality and tourism

One of the most widely welcomed aspects of the budget, together with the commitment to continuing the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, is the reduction in the VAT rate for the hospitality and tourism sector from 13.5pc to 9pc.

This comes into effect from November 1, 2020, and continues for a 14-month period to December 31, 2021. This reduction in rate presents various welcome opportunities for struggling businesses, not only to lower prices and stimulate demand as highlighted by the Department of Finance’s Tax Strategy Group (TSG), but also to subsidise costs.

Meanwhile the new Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) is primarily aimed at businesses in those sectors which are closed or effectively closed as a result of Level 3 or higher restrictions under the Government’s Plan for Living with Covid-19. Such businesses can apply to Revenue for a cash payment based on their 2019 average weekly turnover in 2019, subject to a maximum weekly payment of €5,000.

To qualify, turnover must have declined by at least 80pc compared to the corresponding period in 2019. There are many businesses that don’t meet the test and yet are struggling for survival. The capacity constraints in place even at Levels 1 and 2 are putting a severe strain on businesses.

Expand Close Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp

It is also worth bearing in mind that the weekly payments are not a grant – rather they are an advance credit for trading expenses – and will likely reduce future tax refunds that may otherwise arise from allowable losses. While this new scheme is undoubtedly welcome, one has to question does it go far enough?

For many SMEs, the weekly payment under the scheme is likely to be far lower than €5,000 and less than €2,000 per week for a business with 2019 turnover of €1m.

Cash conservation

The current Revenue’s debt warehousing scheme has been ringfenced to VAT and Employer PAYE debts. Budget 2021 extends the scheme to income tax liabilities of self-employed taxpayers.

The 2019 balance of tax and 2020 preliminary tax payments that would otherwise be due in December 2020 (under the Covid-19 extended ROS pay-and-file deadline) can now be deferred with no interest applying for a period of a year. The interest rate thereafter – normally 8pc per annum – will be 3pc. This is a potentially valuable measure at a time when many self-employed individuals are understandably concerned about their ability to fund their upcoming income tax liability.

Investment

The future of lives and livelihoods were front of mind for the Minister in his speech and, while surviving was the firm focus, there were hints of longer-term plans to return to a thriving SME economy.

SMEs will need cash to grow and the relatively low demand for loans under the €2 billion Covid-19 guarantee scheme suggests caution about taking on debt in a risky and uncertain environment. Equity may hold more appeal and Budget 2021 signalled some positive developments to incentivise investment.

CGT Entrepreneur Relief rules have been eased under Budget 2021 so that the minimum ordinary shareholding requirement of 5pc can be met by reference to any continuous three-year period at any time prior to disposal, rather than in the five years immediately prior to the disposal. Many entrepreneurs will now be in a position to raise further equity financing without fear of diluting their shareholding to less than the required 5pc.

Working from home

With many employees now working from home, there was a welcome clarification by Minister Donohoe on the current tax rules in place regarding remote working. For example, up to €3.20 may be paid to employees by employers towards to the expense of working from home without a Benefit-In-Kind arising, while employees may claim a tax deduction within Revenue guidelines for utility expenses such as heat and light and this may now include the cost of broadband.

Given that remote working provides an opportunity for many to maintain employment during the pandemic while at the same time limiting the amount of interactions, the commitment to developing a strategy to support remote working will be of interest to many employers and employees.

Finally of course there are always the areas that were left untouched. The possible reduction in the main CGT rate from 33pc –among the highest in Europe – did not feature. While it may be counterintuitive to reduce capital taxes rates at this time, such a move may well stimulate investment in Irish businesses and market liquidity across Irish assets.

Sponsored by