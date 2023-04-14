Unlock the potential of your finances: 5 tips for securing a better financial future

When it comes to personal finance, there are probably one or two pitfalls to watch out for.

The first is thinking that saving money is all about sacrifice, and the second is the idea that you need to be a financial expert in order to make headway. Neither are ideas worth buying into, so try to not let them put you off taking the first step.

It’s hard to know exactly what the future holds, but there are steps you can take now to put yourself in the best possible position. You might not know it just yet, but these are the measures that you will thank yourself in many years’ time for taking.

1. Put a plan in action

Creating a budget is non-negotiable when it comes to getting on top of your personal finances and make the most of your money in the long term. Rather than thinking about it as an exercise in cost cutting though, the most effective way to create a budget that will protect your finances long into the future is by coming up with a set of core principles that you try to stick to as best as possible.

Everyone’s situation is different, but the 50/30/20 rule is a powerful thing to have in your back pocket when trying to keep your finances in fine fettle. Basically, it means you try to divide your income as follows:

• 50pc for your needs (bills, groceries, etc.)

• 30pc for your wants (holidays, meals out, etc.)

• 20pc for emergencies and savings

It’s worth noting that this isn’t an exact science, and may not be the right measure for everyone as people’s circumstances will vary. For example, it doesn’t account for what would happen if you had to leave work because of illness/injury while employed, or what you can do now to ensure you have a comfortable retirement someday.

A financial review can go a long way in helping you come up with a plan that works for you, and ensure you are doing everything you can to protect your financial wellbeing.

Irish Life has been helping the people of Ireland plan their finances for over 80 years, and now you can complete a free financial review online yourself. It can all be done at a time that suits you, and you’ll get a plan and recommendations personalised to you to help improve your finances long-term and set out what steps you can take.

2. Play the long game

Regardless of what goals you set or budgeting techniques you follow, it’s always worth bearing in mind that results can take time. Protecting your financial future isn’t all about your bank balance at present, and small steps taken now can prove hugely beneficial in a few years’ time.

There is no such thing as “too far into the future” when it comes to your finances. Making sure you’re on track for a comfortable retirement is a wholly worthwhile venture regardless of age.

It’s always worth talking to your employer or financial advisor about a pension plan, so you can make the most of life after retirement. The earlier you start the more time you’re giving your finances to grow, which is something you’re bound to thank yourself for further down the line.

As well as that, savings don’t have to be static. If and when you put money away that you don’t have a specific plan for, it can often be more beneficial to speak to your financial advisor about how you might accrue more interest or invest it rather than letting it sit in a standard savings account.

3. Change the conversation

Have you ever had a conversation with someone about whether or not you’re both “good with money”? While there is no perfect formula that would work for everyone to keep their finances in good health, you don’t need to be a financial expert or have any innate money-saving abilities to make things happen.

Receiving professional financial advice that is tailored to your unique circumstances can make an enormous difference to how prepared you feel for a secure financial future. Regardless of how confident you felt about your money saving skills going in to speak to a financial advisor, there’s a good chance you’ll feel even better afterwards!

4. Go green to save green

Sustainability isn’t about sacrifice, and the benefits of it extend well beyond your carbon footprint. When you change your mindset and think of it as more of an investment in the future, incredible things can happen.

Take for example investing in making your home more energy efficient. Whether it’s making a move towards renewable energy with solar panels or simply installing extra insulation in the attic, these are the kinds of steps that can save you money in the long run by bringing down energy costs so you can avoid bill shock.

5. Build better habits

As mentioned previously, your financial future is about more than the present. It can be easy to think the only headway you can make is by looking ahead, but you can learn a lot from looking back and reviewing your spending habits as well.

Spend some time reviewing your bank statements, and think about what changes you could make. Would making one trip to the supermarket save you money over three visits to the petrol station, or is your internet provider charging you a much higher amount than you would pay elsewhere?

Again, small changes that save a little bit now can have an enormous impact in the future. It’s not all about the financial benefits either, as taking action in the name of a healthier financial future can help you feel peace of mind and can be a great motivator.

Even if you’re unsure where to begin, Irish Life’s online financial plan allows you to get a clear picture of your finances and receive recommendations to address your protection, investment and retirement needs through its easy-to-use online platform. It also highlights other areas requiring focus including debt management and health insurance.

To get your plan, tailored to what’s important to you, just answer a series of questions covering everything from your income and assets to your expenses and liabilities, which takes around ten minutes. From there, you can book a call with an Irish Life Financial Services advisor who can guide you through the steps you need to take for a more financially secure future.

For more information, visit www.irishlife.ie.

This article is kindly sponsored by Irish Life Financial Services.

Irish Life Financial Services is tied to Irish Life Assurance for life and pensions business.

Irish Life Financial Services Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

