Travel diary: An authentic Italian weekend

When a group of strangers met at a traditional Tuscan villa, it was the Italian way of living that brought them together

And five, six, seven, eight."

It's almost midnight, and the familiar melody of ABBA is pumping through the speakers above us. We're hidden away in a cellar beneath the Tuscan hills, and Brendan Courtney is teaching us his signature dance moves.

Naturally, we're all taking this impromptu dance-off very seriously and hanging on to his every instruction. As I look around the dancefloor at my new friends, I pinch myself for the tenth time that day.

How on earth did I find myself at Villa Moretti?

To continue reading this story, click here.

Enjoy Birra Moretti Responsibly. Visit Drinkaware.ie.

Sponsored by