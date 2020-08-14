Transform your home into the ultimate staycation location with Dyson’s intelligent technology

Overseas adventures may be on hold for the foreseeable future but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other ways to recharge your batteries and enjoy a much-needed break.

Forget Marbella or Lanzarote – the answer may be closer to home than you think. We may be spending more time indoors these days but it’s now easier than ever to reinvent your home as the perfect ‘staycation’ space.

Dyson’s intelligent technology is all about creating innovative products that give you more control and comfort in your home, creating a living space that will support your wellbeing. It’s one way to make sure that time spent at home is time well spent.

A breath of fresh air

You may not be able to get to a Mediterranean beach but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some fresh air on your staycation. The Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool uses UV-C technology to hygienically humidify the air in your home and create a more comfortable environment. It humidifies and purifies the air around you.

Pollutants like pollen, cooking fumes and house dust can build up in your home. The Pure Humidify+Cool has a sealed 360 degree filtration system that helps to capture them from the air. It combines an activated carbon filter to remove gas and odours, and a sealed HEPA filter can capture 99.95pc of ultrafine particles.

Its Breeze mode replicates the refreshing feeling of a cool breeze on a warm day to transform your room into a relaxing space. The Fan mode can produce a powerful stream of humidified, purified air to cool you on a hot day. If you prefer, the Diffused mode purifies and humidifies the air in your home without that cooling sensation.

Dyson’s Ultraviolet Cleanse technology exposes every drop of water to UV light, killing 99.9pc of bacteria in the water.

The Pure Humidify+Cool releases purified, humidified air into your home to create comfortable environment during the summer months. This makes stale or stuffy rooms a thing of the past.

Set the scene with great lighting

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph emulates some of the properties of natural light and provides the right light for the time of the day. It comes with daylight tracking to adjust the light it provides to suit the user’s local daylight.

Its four functions – indirect light, task light, feature light and ambient light – can provide the light you need to suit your mood or task.

Low light, flicker and glare can cause eye strain or fatigue. However, the Lightcycle Morph provides focused, powerful light that is engineered to prevent eye strain.

Indirect light can bounce off walls, floors and ceilings to light up any space. It makes it easy to create an ambiance and set the mood, whether you’re chilling in the evening or hosting some guests.

The task light provides a focused, powerful light to help you carry out more intricate tasks. So it’s great if you want to catch up on your reading or enjoy some crafty hobbies during your time off.

The feature light can create dramatic effects or highlight art or decorative features in your room. It rotates at three points for precise positioning. In Ambient position, light is channelled through an orange filter to reduce blue light. As the stem illuminates, the result is a comforting glow that creates a relaxing environment.

There’s even a wake up mode that lets you wake up to an artificial sunrise in your bedroom.

Those added holiday extras

One of the best things about getting away from it all is treating yourself to a bit of luxury, whether that’s a spa treatment or a shopping spree.

You can look and feel great with the Dyson Corrale straightener, which offers an enhanced styling experience with half the damage.

It has three precise heat settings to suit your hair type, length and desired style. Its high-tech flexing plates gather the hair so you can get straight, shiny results with less reliance on heat. These plates mean that you get 50pc less breakage, less frizz and fewer flyaways.

It can deliver up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling and it fully recharges in just 70 minutes. Holidays are all about freedom so why should your straightener tie you down?

One advantage of a staycation is that you can afford to treat yourself after saving all that money on flights and hotels. Holidaying at home doesn’t have to mean missing out on the nicer things in life! Using the Dyson Corrale, you get a stylist finish every time - even if you haven’t left your house.

A holiday is about more than just getting on a plane. It’s a chance to take a break, draw breath, unwind and spend some time in an amazing place. With Dyson’s intelligent technology, that amazing space can be under your own roof.

For more information on Dyson technology, visit the Dyson website.

1 Filter efficiency tested at 0.1 microns (EN1822)

2 Tested to DTM – 004533.

3Low light: As per Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) The Lighting Handbook, Tenth Edition (July 30, 2011). Glare: Sheedy JE, Hayes J and Engle J (2003) Is All Asthenopia the Same? Optometry and Vision Science 80 (11): 732-739. Flicker: IEEE 1789 - 2015 - Recommended Practices for Modulating Current in High-Brightness LEDs for Mitigating Health Risks to Viewers

4 Thermal damage measured by hair strength, when creating an equivalent hair style. Tested on flexing plates vs solid plates.

5 Direct image analysis vs untreated hair

6 Exact run time depends on your hair and styling habits

Sponsored by