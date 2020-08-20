Tommy Bowe on the return of the PRO14 and how Munster can beat Leinster

Former Ulster player Tommy Bowe along with former Munster players Peter Stringer and Donncha O'Callaghan, on duty for eir sport. Photo By Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile via Getty Images

What’s been a most unusual season in a most unusual year resumes this weekend as rugby finally returns to Ireland with a mouth-watering Leinster v Munster PRO14 clash exclusively live on eir sport.

But while adjusting to the new normal has brought challenges to everyone, for ex-Ireland legend and eir sport presenter Tommy Bowe, the free time at home generated by the lockdown did have one advantage.

“We actually had a baby boy a week before lockdown,” the ex-Ireland man smiles when asked how his last few months have been.

“So that was number two. We already have a three-year-old daughter and then Jamie was born at the start of March. So in terms of lockdown, that's kept us busy for sure. Probably the busiest lockdown that I've ever had!” he laughs.

“At the start when you're up at cock-crow and you're not getting much sleep, it was quite difficult because you had nowhere to go. And my wife Lucy is from Wales so her mom and dad only got to see Jamie about a week or two ago which was crazy.

“But from a parenting perspective, looking back on being able to be around, it was great. I mean, I don't know what the next few months are going to hold for us, but at least the rugby's back on again. So that's more good news.”

A new season and a new role

With the initial newborn period safely navigated, Bowe is clearly delighted to be getting back to work and although he’d prefer to be competing in the upcoming inter-provincials, simply being part of it is an exciting prospect for the 168-times capped Ulsterman.

And though the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that the season will be truncated with a series of derbies replacing the eight scheduled rounds before the semi-finals and final, the edge always present in those local clashes ensure the sport returns with a bang according to Bowe.

“I think for any rugby supporter out there, we're just delighted to get rugby back playing in Ireland,” he continues.

“From my side of things with eir sport, I should be pitchside if everything goes as planned. Fingers crossed I'll be there for the Munster Leinster match and I just can't wait to see the guys playing again.

“I would still be quite friendly with a lot of the players and would chat regularly. With five months off with no rugby, a lot of them kind of felt that this was never going to come.

“There's great excitement about it and the training has really ramped up. The English Premiership kicked off last weekend, we've been watching the Premier League football, we've been watching Super Rugby over in New Zealand and Australia.

“So now it's time for Ireland to get back going again. I really just can’t wait to get back into it. I'm not going to recreate the buzz of play, particularly in the Inter-Pros, playing against the likes of Leinster, Munster and Connacht with Ulster. Those are the games that you're really up for because you're going up against your mates and there are huge bragging rights,” he explains.

“You know that the Irish coaches will be watching, there's so much at stake in those games. Nothing is ever going to recreate that but I understood that when I retired, and I'm very fortunate.

“I managed to play for 14 years, so I had plenty of good days and bad days in those Inter-Pros but now to be on the television with eir sport, I can be somewhat neutral so I don't have to get too upset if somebody wins or whoever wins or loses!

“Doing the presenting side of it really gives me an adrenaline rush that you miss whenever you're playing rugby. And that's what I love about live television.

“When I'm getting the countdown in my ear to say we're live in 5-4-3-2-1, you see the red light go on and you know you're broadcasting to the people of Ireland. eir sports is the only place people can watch these matches. It's gonna be exciting and it's a new type of adrenaline rush.

“Certainly, the nerves are right up there because I still am only two years into this. I still don't feel as comfortable as I did when I was out on the rugby pitch. But it's great to have the likes of Peter Stringer and Gordon D'arcy beside me, two guys I know really well. And we're all just itching to get back on again.”

Old rivals to meet in PRO14 opener

In terms of the games, there couldn’t be a bigger one to restart with than the clash of the Eastern and Southern provinces. With Leinster already assured of their semi-final place and Munster and Ulster at unbackable odds to join them, the question of how the break has impacted both is one that intrigues Bowe.

Leinster had looked unstoppable before things ground to a halt with talk of an invincible season getting louder with each win. Yet, with the blue wave paused and their rivals in red strengthening, Bowe doesn’t see the 1/4 price being offered on Leinster as reflecting the reality of the restart.

“In some of the snippets, I've heard from some of the Munster players, they really feel that this lockdown has been brilliant for them,” he adds.

“That with the likes of de Allende and Snyman coming in and Keynan Knox into the front row, they've got a couple of guys coming through now who really could bolster that pack and add that little bit of physicality.

“Whether de Allende plays in the centre or not, I'm not too sure. But I don't think Munster have been far off and just a few small additions like that could make a massive, massive difference.

“We know how impressive Leinster were, they were unbeaten so far this season. They were devastated that the season was stopped because they could have nearly been the invincibles and gone the full season unbeaten, which would have been just incredible. It's just a sign of the talent that they have. They can mix up their squad, and it just makes no difference to their performance.

“You would like to think that given that they haven't played in so long, it's going to be pretty much full-strength sides for both teams until the end of the competition. So I think it’ll be really tight and I think Munster could really give Leinster a run for their money.

“The PRO14 needs that rivalry. It needs the likes of Munster to be able to beat Leinster. Leinster going unbeaten is phenomenal but nobody likes to see a team unable to be beaten. So I'm hoping that the likes of Munster or maybe Ulster the following week can really test Leinster and really set the whole competition alight.”

What Munster need to do to beat Leinster

“Really Munster need to be able to take on Leinster up front. That's where Leinster gets such an advantage over other teams. We know about their unstructured play and how dangerous that can be with the likes of James Lowe out wide but if Munster can really get a grip on them up from then that gives them that opportunity.

The news that Joey Carberry has been ruled out due to injury will be blow for fans and neutrals alike.

"Him up against Johnny Sexton would have been a great battle," he adds.

“Both teams are fairly evenly balanced in the back lines. I just think if Munster can add that little bit of weight with the likes of Snyman into that team, they can take them on and that could be the winning of this for them.”

And with eir sport covering all 15 games from the restart to the final on September 12, there may be another advantage the return could bring to the Bowe household.

“The first few months I spent with Jamie were often spent trying to get him to sleep watching reruns of old PRO14 matches which he wasn't too interested in,” the winner from 2006 and beaten 2013 finalist finishes with a laugh. “They made him cry even more! So we definitely need some new live coverage!”

