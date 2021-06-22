Today’s Euro 2020 matches: What to expect, odds and best bets

Group D comes to a conclusion as England take on the Czech Republic, following a scoreless draw with Scotland, while Steve Clarke’s men face Croatia.

If you’re planning to bet on this year’s Euro 2020 games, remember that there will be no cash out suspensions on match odds with Betfair.

What can we expect from the matches?

Tension, despite the fact that England are as good as through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s men put in a ramshackle performance against Scotland on Friday night at Wembley, and much better will be demanded from the Three Lions’ fanbase despite the fact that the only way England can now finish third is if they lose to the Czech Republic – which is a possibility – and Scotland win by enough goals against Croatia to pass their biggest rivals out.

Picking a winner in either game is tricky, with each team showing signs of genuine promise as well as some wastefulness in the opening two rounds.

Southgate has confirmed that misfiring striker Harry Kane will start the game, and the Tottenham striker thrives on proving the doubters wrong as soon as they’re at their most vocal.

England’s creators will need to be at their best to create chances for the 27-year-old, but Kane is good value at 9/2 with Betfair to score two or more against the Czechs.

We also like the look of both teams scoring in the second half at 7/2, following a goalless first half, and a half-time/full-time of draw/draw – a result that would see both teams go through to the knockout stages – is where the smartest money is going at 9/2.

Croatia, meanwhile, know they have to win to stand any realistic chance of staying in the competition and we can only see a victory for the 2018 World Cup finalists against Scotland

Ivan Perisic as first goalscorer at 15/2 with Betfair looks tasty enough here.

Finally, anyone who fancies a very cheeky punt on victories for both Croatia and the Czech Republic will walk away with €345.00 from a €20 bet with Betfair.

Player to watch?

We know Southgate is no risk taker and he’s already shrugged off any claims that Kane should be dropped for the Czech game, but surely he can’t ignore the clamour for Jack Grealish for much longer?

The Aston Villa playmaker has played less than half an hour in the tournament so far, and while he couldn’t pick holes in the Scottish defence, the 25-year-old could be just what is needed to get this tournament really rocking for an inconsistent England side.

Grealish is priced at 11/2 as last goalscorer with Betfair, while you’ll get slightly shorter odds of 11/4 on Birmingham’s favourite son to provide an assist during the game.

🦁 England have struggled to create anything for Harry Kane so far at #Euro2020



🗣ï¸ Despite looking sluggish at the moment, @GlennHoddle is still backing him to come good when it counts.



"He hasn't got going yet and we've still got four points." — Betfair (@Betfair) June 21, 2021

Best bets:

Today we’re looking at a Bet Builder of Kane for the opening goal at 13/5 with Betfair, Grealish with an anytime assist at 11/4, and a score draw as the final result at 5/1. Throw €20 at that and you could take home a lofty €2,838.18. Not bad. Not bad at all.

If you’re thinking of going a different way entirely, how about the Czech Republic’s man-in-form Patrik Schick as first goalscorer at 11/1? Definitely worth a couple of quid.

A €20 double on England and Scotland to win will also get you a return of €100.57.

Betfair are offering a €5 free bet when you bet €20 worth of multiples or Bet Builders throughout the tournament.

Head to Betfair for all the latest odds and betting markets for Euro 2020.

Please gamble responsibly. See the BeGambleAware website.

Sponsored by