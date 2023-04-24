Tips and tricks to help with weed control this spring

Pastor Trio is the perfect solution for weed control in new reseeds

Plans are well underway for farmers to reseed underperforming pastures this spring, particularly those who did not get an opportunity to reseed in 2022 due to spiralling costs and uncertainty in the market.

Reseeding a portion of the farm every year is common practice, as it rejuvenates pastures and boosts animal performance, leading to maximum output from grass. Weed control should be an integral part of the reseeding programme on all farms, says weed control specialist Chris Maughan.

“Reseeding is expensive, and the benefits of reseeding can be seriously eroded if weeds in the new pasture are not controlled early.

“A post-emergent application will result in a weed-free sward and allow the new grass to tiller out, ensuring the sward can reach its full potential,” said Chris.

Chris is the technical manager with Whelehan Crop Protection, the distributor of Pastor Trio - an ideal herbicide for controlling weeds in new reseeds.

Manufactured by Corteva Agriscience, Pastor Trio is produced with the most advanced weed control technology and contains the three active ingredients, florasulam, fluroxypyr and clopyralid.

These three powerful ingredients ensure a wide spectrum of weed control in reseeded pasture.

According to Chris, chickweed, seedling docks and thistles are among the major weed problems in new reseeds.

“If not controlled early, chickweed can smother out the new grass resulting in bare patches. Other weeds will then germinate and grass establishment will be severely affected,” he advised.

Chris added, “If docks are not killed at the seedling stage, the roots can grow up to a metre deep and devastate the sward.

“The wide range of weeds controlled not only includes chickweed, docks and thistles, but also dandelions, buttercups and plantains. Furthermore, it is effective on annual weeds such as redshank, charlock, mayweed and fumitory,” Chris said.

Pastor Trio can be applied at one litre/ha in 200l of water from the third leaf visible stage of the grass.

Envy adds an extra option

Envy, another herbicide from the Corteva Agriscience stable, adds to the options for controlling weeds in reseeded pastures.

Containing the active ingredients, fluroxypyr and florasulam, it is powerful on the same range of weeds as Pastor Trio, with the exception of thistles.

Envy works very well in cooler conditions, making it an excellent choice for autumn reseeds, where it can be used up to 30 November.

Limited options in cover-safe products

With clover susceptible to Pastor Trio, Envy and other systemic herbicides that kill broad-leaved weeds and the availability of clover-safe herbicides severely limited, the need for excluding clover from the original mixture has become more important.

This practice of sowing ryegrass only, applying a post-emergent herbicide and then over-sowing clover into a clean sward at a later date is becoming a popular practice.

“The effects of heavy infestations of weeds far outweigh the benefits of clover in a reseeded sward. The best decision economically is to control the weeds and then add the clover,” said Chris.

He added, “Where clover has been included in the mixture and where weeds account for 20% or more of the grazing area, it will pay to kill them with Pastor Trio or Envy and re-introduce the clover later.”

The clover can be over-sown three months after Pastor Trio or Envy are applied.

Guide to over-sowing clover

Dr James Humphreys of Teagasc Moorepark pioneered the technique of over-sowing clover.

It involves mixing the clover at 5kg/ha with P&K fertiliser and spreading at 2.5 bags/ha in two runs at right angles to each other.

Using a quad bike fitted with a slug pellet applicator can also effectively broadcast the clover seed.

Around 7,500 gallons/ha of fairly watery slurry should be applied after broadcasting the clover seed. This will help wash the seed and seal the ground to lower moisture loss.

