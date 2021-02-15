Tipperary star Aishling Moloney on the growth of ladies’ football and encouraging young girls in sport

Tipperary dual star Aishling Moloney recalls that ladies footballers weren’t on the TV or in advertising campaigns when she was growing up.

The sharpshooting forward is one of a new wave of footballers who are inspiring the next generation but things were very different when she started playing.

“When I was younger, I probably looked up to a lot of male players,” says Aishling. “As I grew older, Lidl came on board and I started seeing the likes of Briege Corkery, seeing these stars and I could look up to them and be like them.”

Things have come a long way in a short time and ladies’ football is finally starting to become a mainstream sport. It has enjoyed a huge boost thanks to Lidl’s Serious Support campaign, the increased coverage generated by the 20x20 campaign, and TG4’s coverage of live games over the last 20 years.

Lidl has just launched its new Level The Playing Field campaign, which encourages wider society to give ladies Gaelic footballers, and all women in sport, the respect they have earned and are so deserving of. The campaign aims to break down the barriers for LGFA members at all levels of the game by helping to provide funding and equipment that is lacking for so many across the country.

We spoke to Aishling about her own experiences in the game, the challenge of keeping girls in sport and how Lidl’s support for the game has helped.

Getting support at club level

Aishling made her name in football and she has helped the Tipperary ladies’ team to two Intermediate All-Ireland titles, captained DCU to an O’Connor Cup in 2018, and picked up Player’s Player of the Year in 2019 among other honours. The 22-year-old also became a dual county player in 2020 when she linked up with the Tipperary camogie side.

Her local club Cahir is one of the most successful in Tipperary so Aishling would have been part of winning football and camogie sides from a young age.

“Down here, the club that I’m involved in would have been very dual so we would have been handed both a hurley and a football,” recalls Aishling.

“So you’d have played both going the whole way up along. I was always very into sport. My brothers played sport so I would have went to their football and hurling matches. I was a very independent child when I was young and very shy so it actually took a lot of encouragement from my parents to get involved. They eventually persuaded me when I was around the age of seven or eight to get involved.”

Aishling notes that there was a lot of encouragement and support at club level, which gave the Cahir girls every chance to embrace sport and to find a healthy outlet that they really enjoyed.

“It has a good history. My dad would have played for Clare and all my uncles and stuff so it’s family orientated. A lot of the girls’ parents and uncles and grandparents would have played. It’s tradition really in the club.”

There is now a much greater focus on ladies’ football at a national level but Aishling has also noticed the difference at club level in recent years.

“Even since I was younger, there are definitely more clubs setting up around the area, especially here in Tipp. I’m sure it’s the same all over Ireland. I suppose that change has been brought about with the likes of Lidl being involved and investing €4million since they’ve been here in 2016. They’ve really raised the profile.”

Lidl has just launched the Level The Playing Field club fundraising initiative to provide more support, funding and resources for LGFA players. Any Lidl customer can earn rewards for their chosen club by scanning the Lidl Plus app when they shop in Lidl between February 15 and April 11. One stamp is earned for every €30 spent with multiple stamps available per shop. So you can get two stamps for €60 and so on.

Once they have collected six stamps to complete their card, the user must submit their digital stamp card via the Lidl Plus app so it can be added to their chosen club’s total. Rewards for clubs start at a new set of Lidl sponsored jerseys and go all the way up to €5,000 guaranteed if the max target is achieved. In addition, the club in each province that collects the most stamp cards will receive €20,000.

Changing attitudes to female sports

Representation is a big part of getting young girls involved in sport and boosting the profile of the game. Being able to see more coverage of female sports is vital to give young girls role models to look up to and to help promote interest among the public.

Aishling uses the example of how Katie Taylor singlehandedly changed attitudes to female boxing in Ireland, removing the stigma and opening the door for girls across Ireland.

“I suppose it’s about getting over that hurdle and changing that perception. In the last campaign, Lidl went out to shift the attitude towards the game and sport and we ended up with multiple attendance records. Now they’re actually looking specifically at levelling the playing field – raising awareness even further that we aren’t on a level playing field with our male counterparts.”

Seven out of 10 girls believe that women’s sport is being taken more seriously in recent years and things are changing.

Aishling recalls the older generation of Tipperary footballers telling her to appreciate the era she was growing up in. It wasn’t too long ago that county players would have been used to dressing rooms with no showers or playing on remote pitches in the middle of nowhere.

“We weren’t playing in stadiums and now it’s becoming the norm,” she recalls. “You kind of have to reflect and look at far we’ve come in three or four years.”

Things are slowly improving at county level but there is still a lot of work to be done to achieve equality with their male counterparts. Simple things like getting access to strength and conditioning coaches or nutritionists for female players show that change is on its way.

“In terms of equality, little things like that are making an awful lot of difference - food after training, a shower after a match. Those things are all improving.”

Keeping girls involved in sport

The Lidl report found that there has been a decrease in the proportion of girls who drop out of sport because they feel they’re not encouraged enough, dropping from 41pc in 2017 to 31pc. Almost a third of girls who used to play sport say they stopped their participation in primary school.

With 32pc of girls saying that they stopped playing sport because their friends stopped, it’s important to keep groups of friends engaged.

“I think when you have your peers involved, automatically you’re buzzing to go training to meet your friends. Personally, I’ve played alongside some of my great friends and even played against them. It brings such fun and enjoyment. You’re making lifelong memories with them. I think it inspires you and encourages you to go having a peer there that you’re really good friends with. You kind of have this ‘We’re all in this together’ approach.

“On those dark winter evenings, you’re kind of like ‘Oh god, I have to go to training,’ but then you go there and you meet your friends and you’re having the craic and having all the chats and catching up and everything. So I think it does have a massive impact.”

Aishling adds out that when she initially joined the Tipperary camogie team, she only knew a few of the players and it was a big change from knowing everyone at county football training.

“So even for me, at 22 years of age, you’re going to training and you’re a bit apprehensive. You can only imagine what it’s like for a young kid going if they don’t have their peer beside them.”

She is currently studying her final year of Physical Education with Biology Teaching and she believes that focusing too much on competition and winning at an early age can be off-putting for some younger girls. For her, it’s more important to make training or classes fun and enjoyable for girls so that they can have a healthy, active outlet.

Playing sport has contributed to Aishling’s personal development over the years as well as being something that she loved doing.

“It develops you as a person, playing a sport. It’s the memories that you make, best friends that you make, getting over challenges, learning how great it is to win, learning how horrible it is to lose but getting the balance right between the two of those. I suppose, there are aspects in football you can bring forward into life.”

Her goal now is to leave the jersey in a better place than she found it and the Tipperary ladies have certainly come a long way since she started. The county has moved up the divisions and is now in Division 1 and competing for the Brendan Martin Cup.

For a shy child who was hesitant to get involved, she’s already made a name for herself in the game. She says sport helped to boost her confidence and gave her a chance to do something that she loves.

“I was a very shy and independent child when I was younger. Sport actually brought that out of me. Now I’m big and bold! I’m well able to fend for myself.

“The more social interaction you get especially with such a number of people, it’ll definitely brings that side out of you. It came with encouragement from my parents as well. I suppose they were pushing me into it whereas I was very apprehensive. It definitely is good for you.”

