Time to transition: David Bergin shares his wellbeing tips for returning to the workplace

As we approach September, the time has come for many of us to return to the office.

The transition from working at home to re-joining our colleagues is often a challenging one. While we’re excited to see friends and catch-up with our team mates in person, this new routine isn’t without its challenges.

Many of us will be slowly returning to our workplaces over the next few months. Perhaps working from home part-time and with so much uncertainty, our wellbeing can take a hit.

“It’s important to recognise that these things are anxiety-inducing,” explains David Bergin, health promotion officer for Spectrum.Life in partnership with laya healthcare. “It’s okay if the thought of returning to the workplace is making you anxious because it’s real, it’s here and we can identify it as an issue. It’s just important to have coping mechanisms in place for when that time comes.”

This month, David will be sharing his expertise through Wellbeing Live, an online programme developed by laya healthcare that is open to everyone, not just laya healthcare members.

The programme is structured around movement, nutrition and mental wellbeing. We caught up with David to find out how we can make these new work routines a little bit easier.

Keep up your healthy habits

Over the last few months many of us have adopted healthy habits such as a daily run or cooking healthy food from scratch. As we return to the workplace, it’s important that we keep up these habits.

“That’s one good thing that has come out of this,” explains David. “Our health has never been more at the forefront of our minds.

“We need to make sure that we don’t lose those healthy behaviours. If you’re walking everyday, keep that up. We all have this opportunity to hold onto these healthy behaviours and incorporate them into our new normal.”

Embrace your new routine

It’s important that we face this new period with realistic health and wellbeing goals.

“Take a step back and think about what is achievable for you,” states David. “Our lives for the foreseeable future may be blended. By that I mean it’s going to be a mix of being in the office and being at home. Try to fit your exercise and other wellbeing activities into the setting that you’re in.

“At work, is there something that you can do while you’re in the office? Are you getting activity into your commute?

“Then, you can blend that into the home setting as well. Look at things like Wellbeing Live and see what classes you can fit into your day. You might be in the office on Monday but on Tuesday you can do an abs and glutes class at lunchtime or a mindfulness session. Look at your routine and figure out where you can put your health and wellbeing activity into it.”

Use online resources

Programmes like Wellbeing Live are a great resource to have during this time.

“The last few months have seen a total pivot towards digital wellbeing,” David explains. “It’s something that I’ve really enjoyed. My role in Wellbeing Live is doing some of the home circuits and family fit sessions. Digital exercise and physical activity are breaking down a lot of barriers.

“Walking into a gym can be intimidating (especially if you’re a novice) and Covid-19 brings with it further complications. With Wellbeing Live, you can tune in in your pyjamas. You can take a look and see what it’s all about. That will really help people.”

This kind of online resource is great for busy schedules too. And its not just exercise.

“Because the classes are all at different times, there’s something for everyone,” David states. “Whether you’re looking after the kids from eight in the morning until 12 in the day or you’re doing the school run, you can still look after yourself as well as your wider family.”

Bookend your day

Another tip David has for managing your work-life balance is to bookend your working day.

“Bookend your day with certain things whether it’s a fitness class or reading a book,” he explains. “I often tell employees to mimic their commute, so go for a walk in the morning. Likewise, do something at the end of the day to symbolise finishing up. Your working day should sit between those two activities and never go beyond them.

“I’ve even heard of people lighting a candle when they’re working from home. When the candle is lit, they’re working. When they blow out the candle, they’re not working. It’s all about finding something that works for you.”

Do what works for you

For David, it’s all about finding the right coping mechanisms. For some people it might be meditation, for others it could be cooking.

“The coping mechanism that I would always go back to is being active because that’s where my passion lies,” he explains. “We need to look at what has worked for us in the past whether it’s being active or taking a yoga class, you can use that every time a stressful trigger comes up. Obviously, work is stressful and we can’t be doing an exercise or Pilate’s class every 20 minutes but bringing it into your routine once a day or once every two days can be a huge help.”

Laya healthcare’s daily classes and sessions are a new, free way to take control of your wellbeing. Check out some of the wonderful speakers and book your first session online now.

