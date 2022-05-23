Through the Front Door: Setting yourself up to buy a new home

On episode three of the Through the Front Door podcast, we talk about the advantages of buying new, as well as what people should do before getting on the property ladder.

Buying a home is an exciting time, particularly as a first-time buyer. It can however also be a time full of questions and uncertainties, so having a reliable source of advice can be an invaluable asset to have.

Made in association with Glenveagh Homes, Through the Front Door is a weekly podcast that will seek to give listeners the tools they need to make their home buying experience go as smoothly as possible. It’s always important to love where you live, so have a look at some of the incredible developments becoming available all over Ireland by visiting the website here.

Speaking on episode three of the podcast, Laura and Jason share their experience of buying a new home. Having already previously purchased a home, they recently moved into a new home with considerably more space and an A rating for BER.

“We wouldn’t go down the route of buying an old home again, there’s just too much work involved in it. We wanted everything fresh when we came into it,” Laura says.

With a new addition to the family also in tow, the energy efficiency of their new home took on a greater level of importance. Given how essential it is to ensure a newborn baby is warm and comfortable in their surroundings, David says energy efficiency was one of the main things they were looking for in their new home.

“We would have been looking for a more energy efficient home. It’s warm, obviously for the baby that was one of the main things. The older houses are very cold and sometimes damp,” David says.

You can listen to the full podcast below:

[PODCAST EMBED]

Also speaking on the podcast was Riona McCaughey, a selling agent with Dublin-based estate agents Knight Frank. Having helped countless people find their home, she says there are plenty of ways in which you can set yourself up before even enquiring about a specific development.

Keeping a finger on the pulse of Ireland’s housing market is often just a case of ensuring you put your name forward with all the right people. Be it with a homes provider or an estate agent, both Glenveagh Homes and Knight Frank offer the opportunity for people to register their interest in buying a home online or over the phone.

“If you are actively looking, you won’t miss out. Just ensure that you are pre-registered, so that means that you won’t miss out on any pre-launch,” Riona says.

A new home is much more than four walls and a roof, with the surrounding area being just as worth keeping in mind as BER or the number of rooms. When you are still on the lookout for a new home and weighing up your options, Riona says it’s important to get a feel for the area.

“I always recommend you go out to an area, drive around on a Saturday or an evening. Go to the local coffee shops, visit the nearby greens. Get a feel for it, and drive around the development.

“I have been there, I have been a first-time buyer and I know the process so I understand their frustrations and their feelings towards buying a new house,” she says.

The team at Glenveagh understands that buying a home is possibly the biggest decision you will ever make in your life. Their aim is to exceed your expectations in every way possible, so to find out more about the buyer journey, visit the website here.

Sponsored by