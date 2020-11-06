‘This is a real stepping stone for people’– How Rehab Group and The Care Trust help change people’s lives.

Throughout its 70 year history, Rehab Group has worked tirelessly to support people in our community. Every day they strive to meet the needs of people who need specific supports to live lives of their choosing, supporting individuals to thrive, achieve and shine.

One in seven of us live with a disability in Ireland and Rehab Group provides services to more than 10,000 people every single year.

Their team of more than 2,000 people help to deliver expert services in over 170 locations throughout Ireland across learning (National Learning Network) and community support (RehabCare) services.

To mark the launch of Fair Play To You, a new online lottery from The Care Trust that will raise funds for Rehab Group, CRC and the Mater Hospital, we spoke to Lucianne Bird, Interim Director of National Learning Network about the work that they do and how this new online lottery will help them to continue.

A mission with purpose

National Learning Network (NLN) primarily focuses on providing accessible supportive training and education.

“We work with people from 16 years of age upwards,” Lucianne explains. “The emphasis of the work is to give people the opportunity to access training and further education to enable them to be included in all aspects of life, including work.

“Our mission is to help change the lives of the people who choose to attend our colleges by enabling them to become more independent and more included in their communities. We want to empower them with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in education, be active in the workforce, and encourage them to be in charge of their health and wellness.”

Expand Close Niamh Waldron, Aoife Keane, John Higgins and Mary Catherine O’Reilly, RehabCare Castlebar. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niamh Waldron, Aoife Keane, John Higgins and Mary Catherine O’Reilly, RehabCare Castlebar.

The organisation aims to make education more accessible for a wider range of people.

“It’s really about levelling the playing pitch for people who have a disability or have had a significant illness or health challenge in their life ,” Lucianne explains. “We work with a whole range of people who would otherwise be unable to attend mainstream education and achieve qualifications.

“We offer a supportive and educational training environment tailored to meet each person’s individual needs. In NLN, students can progress at their own pace within small learning hubs and with specialist personalised supports. The emphasis is on building the person’s ability and confidence and supporting them to stay engaged and succeed in their course.”

Supporting a wide range of people

The National Learning Network is here to help anyone who needs that extra support and a different learning environment.

“A lot of people don’t understand the challenges people face especially when the disability is not obvious,” Lucianne explains. “The majority of people that we deal with wouldn’t necessarily see themselves as having a disability. What they do recognise is that they’re faced with a significant challenge and they need different supports to be able to access the same opportunities as the population as a whole.

“When students come to us they need people who understand the challenges that they are facing and how to support them through it. There is no judgement. Their needs are identified and supported, they study at their own pace, and it’s their journey. We support them to achieve their goals, build their confidence and figure out who they want to be. It’s their story, their success.”

Expand Close A students from NLN Monaghan, one of 39 National Learning Network colleges nationwide / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A students from NLN Monaghan, one of 39 National Learning Network colleges nationwide

Providing support through a pandemic

Covid-19 has presented unique challenges for all organisations and NLN has had to adapt to the crisis.

“From the outset, we were determined to ensure that a robust as possible service was provided to our students,” Lucianne explains. “We were also really anxious to ensure that their health, wellness and connection to us and to each other was maintained.

“We made sure that our staff reached out to our students and connected with them by phone, by email and video calls. Then we started linking them back into each other because the support that they get from each other is critical.”

A look towards the future

NLN believes the current pandemic will increase the demand for their services next year.

“As we face in 2021, we’re very conscious of the impact that Covid has had on the population as a whole and particularly on young people,” Lucianne states. “We certainly will be looking at programmes for young people who are suffering with anxiety and who have been excluded from the workforce. They will need upskilling and retraining to get back into the workforce.

“Over 90pc of people who come through our doors progress into employment or further education and training. This is a real stepping-stone for people. It helps them to progress in their lives. We’re simply the first step on the journey.”

Alongside NLN, the Rehab Group provides over 100 local community support services through RehabCare. These include care, residential, respite and day activities right across the country.

Importance of funding

In order for the Rehab Group to continue this vital work, they need funding. Thankfully, it’s never been easier to contribute. The new on-line lottery launched this year by The Care Trust, Fair Play To You, gives people a chance to support the work of the Rehab, CRC and the Mater Hospital, with a chance to win up to €25,000.

Simply log on to the Fair Play To You website and you can buy a line for just €1, with the option to buy one or more lines at a time. Each unique line gives you three numbers. If your three numbers come up as the bonus numbers in the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 in the next draw, you could win the current jackpot of €5,000. If there’s no winner, the jackpot can grow to as much as €25,000.

Your support can make a real difference to people’s lives and ensure that Rehab Group continues to support, educate and help the people that need them most.

It’s easy to sign up to Fair Play To You. It is just as easy to cancel your future contributions if for any reason you change your mind.

Go to the Fair Play To You website now and sign up for your chance to win cash prizes while helping 3 great Irish charities - CRC, Rehab and the Mater.

Sponsored by