Thinking of flying further afield? Here are 6 great guided holidays you’ll never forget

When you’re weighing up where you want to go on holidays this year, it often boils down to confidence. You want to feel confident that the destination you choose is the right one, and more importantly you want to feel confident that you get the most out of your time and soak up as much as possible.

That’s the great thing about guided holidays, especially when you’re heading to far-flung destinations that are the kind of places you get to visit once in a lifetime. Having someone there to guide you, whose job is to give people the best experience possible, ensures you properly get to experience the place and have insider knowledge of its various hidden gems.

If you’re going to do it, you might as well do it right.

South Africa – Cape Town, the Garden Route & Safari





Total holiday length: 13 days

Even thinking about going on a holiday to South Africa is enough to get you excited about finally getting to see it for yourself. A vast country with some of the most stunning natural scenery on earth, not to mention the wildlife to match, there’s a reason why taking in the Garden Route is on so many people’s bucket list.

This tour perfectly sums up how diverse South Africa is, as it fits in everything from the sprawling metropolis of Cape Town to the you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it magic of Kariega Game Reserve. If you’re still on the fence as to whether South Africa is worth a visit, ask yourself; how many other destinations would have you sipping local wine, tracking the big five on safari, exploring ancient sea caves and spotting wild penguins all in the one trip?

Egypt – Nile River Cruise

Total holiday length: 12 nights

Whether you grew up watching movies and reading books about it or have only become interested in it in recent years, the history of Ancient Egypt is endlessly fascinating. There’s always a sense that there is so much more yet to be discovered about how they lived their lives in this part of the world thousands of years ago, but there is most definitely more than enough there already to take in.

When you visit somewhere with as vast a history and deep a culture as Egypt, you don’t want to miss anything important. With this trip, the journey that begins in Cairo will take you to the Great Pyramids of Giza, on a seven-day cruise along the storied River Nile, and to some of the country's most spectacular sites and cities.

Vietnam – Highlights of Vietnam

Total holiday length: 14 nights

It’s easy to see why Vietnam has become one of the most in-demand destinations on the planet in recent years. With a coastline and culture to rival any of its Southeast Asia neighbours, the people, scenery, food, and history of this nation make it unlike anywhere else you could ever hope to visit.

The only way to truly appreciate this is by experiencing it with someone who knows the place inside out, as with this epic 14-night adventure. Letting you take in the famous floating markets of Can Tho as well as the unforgettable sea caves of Ha Long Bay and so many other incredible places in between, this trip is unquestionably one to consider as part of your plans.

Canada – Western Canada & the Rockies

Total holiday length: 10 nights

It’s quite often that someone’s first visit to Canada doesn’t end up being their last. There’s no denying that it’s one of the most naturally stunning destinations in the world, and that’s before you even mention the phenomenal culture and cuisine of its many modern cities and towns like Banff and Whistler.

Just as the land itself, this jam-packed itinerary is not easily summed up in just a few words. Suffice it to say that there is never a dull moment, letting you tick off everything from a snow coach ride on top of a glacier to taking in Vancouver City and seeing first-hand the wonderful Canadian ‘cowboy country’.

China – Beijing, Xi'an & Shanghai

Total holiday length: 11 nights

Once you get a taste of how much China has to offer, the first thing you realise is how much you have to choose from. Whether you want to delve into a past where myth and history collide or simply soak in the beautiful artistry and architecture on display, it’s impossible not to feel impressed by this extraordinary place.

By embarking on this particular holiday, you’re likely going to come home with more photographs and memories than the vast majority of other trips you’ve ever been on. Places like Beijing, Xi'an & Shanghai speak for themselves, and getting to see creations like the Terracotta Army and Great Wall of China with your own eyes is not a moment you are likely to ever forget.

India – Splendours of Delhi, The Taj Mahal & Rajasthan

One thing that is always said of India is that you can feel the magic of it the second you step off the plane. Not in the same way you feel when you land on the tarmac of any destination that’s warmer than home; it’s got something to it that is much deeper than that.

The key to fully understanding this is, as you may have guessed, having a guide who is able to tell you the best places to look and offer advice on how to make the most of it all. Seeing as this trip includes everything from a rickshaw tour through the bustling city Delhi, a sunrise tour of the iconic Taj Mahal and a boat cruise around Udaipur’s Lake Pichola, that’s certainly what you can expect!

Discover more worldwide destinations and explore far off destinations and new cultures. Travel Department have proudly been delivering dream holidays all over the world for over 25 years… and counting. They know where the best spots are, and they have expert local guides to talk you through every aspect, hidden gem, and cultural experience.

