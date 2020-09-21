Thinking about your 2021 holiday? Here’s why a ferry trip could be the safest bet

After 2020, we could all use a holiday. A chance to unwind, soak up some sun and spend quality time with our loved ones.

It’s been a tough year in many ways, but the inability to travel has been particularly difficult. We never got that first dip in the pool, the delicious al fresco dinners or that feeling of excitement the night before a big trip.

But while staying at home was necessary this year, many people are now starting to look ahead to 2021. If you’re thinking about booking your next big holiday, there are a few things to consider from a health and safety perspective to find the right destination.

So, we decided to catch up with Hugh Bruton, general manager of Brittany Ferries in Ireland, to find out the benefits of taking the ferry next year.

Travel for 2021

First of all, we wanted to know if travel will even be an option in 2021. Thankfully, Hugh believes that annual holidays will resume and people will get a chance to go abroad next year.

“I would say that we are optimistic that things will improve,” Hugh explains. “In fact, we are planning for them to improve. “For example, we have added extra sailings for next year. In March, we’re starting a Rosslare-Cherbourg route. That’s a testament to our optimism.”

Hugh and his team are already seeing an increase in bookings for summer 2021 as the appetite for travel returns.

“Our advance bookings for 2021 are very positive, particularly for June and July,” he states. “Hopefully during the long dark Irish winter, we can start to look forward to holidays abroad in safe destinations like France and Spain.”

Top class destinations

While long haul destinations might not be back on the cards by summer 2021, it looks like we will be able to travel to Europe. Thankfully, that still gives Irish tourists plenty of options. So, if you want a laidback beach holiday or adventurous mountain break, you’ll be able to get it.

“Our most popular destinations would be France and Spain,” Hugh explains. “They’re very beautiful, varied landscapes yet they’re close to home. Countries that are handling the virus in the same way that we are and are within the EU will be popular. People won’t want to risk going further afield.”

An alternative to flying

Part of the reason that ferry travel is expected to rise next year is because it provides a much-needed alternative to flying.

“Ferries have huge potential to meet holiday-makers demands for flexibility, safety and security,” Hugh explains. “Of course, all the benefits of sailing pre-Covid still exist. You can take your car and pack whatever you want from kids’ toys and cots to bikes etc. You can’t do that on a plane.”

In fact, you can even bring your family pet on board which is great if you don’t want to leave your furry friend behind.

“You also have all the entertainment on board the ships such as wifi and the cinema,” Hugh explains. “You have space and plenty of fresh air.

“These benefits existed already but now, in the Covid-19 era, they provide reassurance that it is a safe environment for their families.”

Safety first

Unlike airplanes and other modes of transport, ferries are better equipped to implement Covid-19 safety measures. Each ship has a dedicated nurse on board as well as strict protocols.

“On board Brittany Ferries we have all the measures in place to guarantee, safe, comfortable and socially-distanced travel,” Hugh explains. “Cabins are great because you can essentially self-isolate. So, if you’re really worried you can travel alone and feel perfectly safe.”

“We have a colour-coded policy for disembarking the ship so we can manage how the facilities on board are used and how people can embark and disembark in a socially-distanced manner. We want people to feel comforted and reassured.”

Peace of mind

Let’s face it, Covid-19 has made us all weary about planning too far ahead. But, if you research your holiday options carefully, you will be able to book with peace of mind.

Brittany Ferries offer a range of flexible booking options which allow customers to book in confidence. So, if your plans change you can simply change your booking.

“We have very flexible ticket and fare types,” Hugh states. “Our cancellation policies are very clearly explained and transparent. However, we always say to people to take out travel insurance, irrespective of Covid-19.

“A tiny amount of people who take out travel insurance end up using it but for peace of mind, everyone should have it.

“We also tell people to book early to get your first choice for dates and accommodation. Take a look at the website or call us on 0214277801. If people want to talk to our experienced staff on the phone they can certainly ring. We’re also there to provide reassurance, sometimes it’s just nice to talk to someone.”

We’ve all been indoors too long. Now’s the time to start thinking about next year’s holiday. To discover the beautiful landscapes and culture that France and Spain have to offer. To find new places, to make the most of our freedom. Why not book your 2021 holiday now to get the best choice of routes, including new sailings from Rosslare to Cherbourg and Bilbao. Find out more an the Brittany Ferries website.

