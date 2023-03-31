Thinking about doing your master's? Here's everything you need to know

Whether you're looking to upskill or reskill, a postgraduate could be your ticket up the career ladder

When contemplating the next step in your career, be it moving up to a management role, moving to a more senior role within management or jumping into a new sector, one of the options to consider is doing a master's.

And while returning to education may seem like a big step, many employers across Ireland actively encourage this progression and see the long-term benefits to their business.

Being in the top two per cent of young universities worldwide, Dublin City University (DCU) is top of mind for many postgraduate students and employers. We spoke to a past student and the Head of Student Recruitment to discuss everything you need to know about undertaking a master's.

Decision time

Sandra Cullen, who is originally from Switzerland, received her Master of Business Administration from DCU and is currently Senior Global Commercial & Alliance Manager for Consilient Health Ltd. Pharmaceutical. She says that the decision to achieve her MBA came down to several factors, including the quality of the programme and how it would fit in around her busy home and work life.

"During that time, there was a recession, as you know, in Ireland, and you had to differentiate yourself from others to progress professionally.

"I looked at different courses, and what convinced me to go with DCU was when I heard from others that you are exposed to many real-time business cases and work with other professionals. So, you're benefiting from their experience as a workgroup.”

DCU is Ireland’s ‘University of Enterprise’ and is consistently recognised in global rankings of young universities. The dynamic and vibrant ethos of such universities of the future imbue all aspects of DCU’s activities and specifically influence the design and delivery of the DCU Executive MBA programme.

"I also liked the fact that the times they offered suited my schedule. Especially as a mother and a full-time employee, it had to fit into this whole schedule."

Sandra, who began her career as a police officer in Germany, says that adding her MBA to her CV helped her to elevate to the position she holds today.

"It impacted my career massively. I came across the requirement for an MBA so many times, and I think it is because it shows that you have a certain work ethic. I think it's a good character reference for companies."

Fiona Reynolds, Head of Student Recruitment at DCU, explains that while every student and programme differs, a part-time master's can fit into a busy life with the right planning, support and structure.

"It very much depends on people's learning styles, but typically people will attend two nights a week, part-time. So that's six hours a week of instructed learning, and then we say that the same amount of lectures that you do, you should be doing self-directed study and research, so around 12 hours in total. But again, it depends on the learning styles and the programme being studied.

"What we would say is for people to be realistic. Be realistic about the time they have free to devote to the programme, look at the timing in their lives, to look at their financial commitments and know that a master’s programme is intensive, it will advance you in terms of your knowledge and skills, very quickly. I would also recommend that people considering taking a masters programme attend one of our open days. Open days are a great opportunity to talk to academics and current students as well as to see the campus and get a sense of student life.

Employment opportunities

Sandra, who has been in her current senior position since 2017, is a prime example of achieving career success following an MBA at DCU, who are ranked first in Ireland and 23rd worldwide for Graduate Employment Rate. She feels that the style of learning associated with a master's is something she has carried into her career.

"I found that you were really challenged at DCU. The professors were really good academically, but also the business cases they put together were challenging, and you had to do all the research yourself. You learned to be really independent and source all the information from reliable sources.

"This is where the MBA is really good because they teach you to distinguish between a good source and a not-so-reliable source. You learn where to look for information and how to extract this information and make it work for you in any of the projects."

Fiona explains, "at bachelor's level, you're learning a set of knowledge, and at the master's level, you're learning how to apply that knowledge within a work environment and apply those skills to real-life situations and at a senior management level.

Fiona, who manages a dedicated team of student recruitment advisors and helps students from Ireland and worldwide to find the right programme for them, says that a master's can open up many different types of doors and suits a broad spectrum of students.

"A post-grad allows people to upskill in their role or reskill, depending on what sector they are working in. It is also an opportunity for somebody who is looking to move onto the next level of their career, so if they are trying to move up to the management level and beyond a master's will help achieve this.

"They may have specific knowledge in a particular area, but to broaden out those management skills and understand the business from, for instance, finance, HR and all the other perspectives you need to know, other than your own core niche skills.

"The other opportunity for people doing a post-grad is for them to look at a career change."

Confidence

Sandra says her MBA helped her progress in her career, gain newfound confidence, and help her stand out.

"It really helped me establish myself in the business world. People who have done it and gone through it know how challenging it is in terms of volume and working with people you've never met and business cases you've never even thought of.

"You really develop an entrepreneurial sense, which you wouldn't have had before. A lot of courses you learn by heart, while an MBA is about sourcing it yourself. It makes you independent later on in the way you work.

"I think it gives you the confidence to say what you really think rather than just go with everyone else's opinion."

Fiona also agrees that having a postgraduate degree can help people to secure employment across many sectors. And with DCU graduates earning more in their first year and 10th year of employment than graduates from any other Irish university*, the programmes on offer have been created to reflect industry demands.

"We are equipping our graduates with in-demand skills for future employment. Not only are they employable, they are promotable, with many of our postgraduates moving quickly up the ranks within their chosen field. Our postgraduate courses in engineering, bioprocessing, data analytics and strategic management are extremely popular; our courses in nursing and at our Institute of Education are also very highly regarded."

"I would say to people, look at your career planning. Look at where you want to be. Look at your stage in life. Work with your employer, if you are currently employed, and see if you do a master's programme, will they support you, and where will that lead. And ultimately, overall, be brave. Go for it."

