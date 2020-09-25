‘They could suddenly see a future’ – How the CRC and The Care Trust help people with disabilities and their families

The Central Remedial Clinic (CRC) was founded in 1951 to deal with the aftermath of the polio epidemic that swept Ireland in the 40s and 50s.

Founders Lady Valerie Goulding and Kathleen O’Rourke set up the CRC to respond to the needs of children and adults who had been left with disabilities as a result of the illness. It has grown from a small clinic in Upper Pembroke Street in Dublin to an advanced organisation that supports people with disabilities and their families across the country.

A national specialist in physical disabilities

From its humble beginnings in the 50s, the CRC has grown to become an organisation that works with around 3,500 children with disabilities and their families as well as almost 400 adults.

“Clearly time moved on significantly and the world became more sophisticated and the CRC grew and grew and grew to encompass, in the main, a broader spectrum of physical disabilities,” explains Stephanie.

“We are one of the very few organisations in the country that specialises in physical disability so we specialise in rare and complex physical disabilities across the country. We have people from every county in Ireland who would attend our services.”

Users can avail of its specialist services in its Dublin, Waterford or Limerick locations but it also provides clinical outreach services. It also has a multidisciplinary team that includes a doctor, speech and language therapist, social worker, psychologist, occupational therapist and physio who provide consultations throughout the country.

Although the majority of its work is with children and families, it also provides adults with rehabilitation, individualised care, disability services and education opportunities aimed at supporting meaningful occupation and integration to their communities.

It’s all part of the greater mission to help people with disabilities fulfil their potential and be as independent as possible.

Support where it’s needed

The CRC provides social and medical care, technological solutions for its users, and a range of services to help children with disabilities enjoy as full a life as possible.

“We’ve got orthopaedic consultants, neuro-disability consultants, and paediatricians and they work with our multi-disciplinary team on diagnosis and treatment planning in the earlier phases, which are then the building blocks for being able to get the best for the children,” says Stephanie. “It’s really important in those early days to understand what the best treatment plan for a child is before you engage them in their next journey and their plans for the future.”

It is a national leader on assistive technology and specialist seating, solving problems for children and adults with technology and providing bespoke wheelchair and seating solutions for those who can’t just buy an off-the-shelf wheelchair.

“It’s amazing because the seating service works very closely with assistive technology. We have people here who would have no use of their limbs, they may have no ability to speak but their eyes can operate their wheelchair through a system of assistive technology. It is really creative and there’s such scope these days to give people the opportunity to manage their own lives through technology.”

They are at the forefront of providing technological solutions for children with disabilities, which can allow them to do things that would once have seemed impossible.

“It’s always so delightful to see families when they can see something small that makes a difference to a child. Often, they will say ‘Oh we never thought our child could do that’. And that will be through technology.”

CRC are also trustees for schools in Clontarf and Clondalkin in Co Dublin. It’s a vital service for children that could otherwise struggle to have their needs met in a classroom environment. Stephanie points out that some classes could have seven adults to five children, with a teacher, five SNAs and a nurse to provide support for students.

“We provide a whole host of services across the whole spectrum for children predominantly, but we also do some fabulous work with their families,” says Stephanie. “If it takes a village to raise a child, well it certainly takes an extended family to raise a child with disabilities.”

The CRC runs workshops to support parents whose child has been recently diagnosed, siblings of children with disabilities, and grandparents. Its team of family support workers visit families, and help to look after the child with disabilities.

It also runs annual summer camps for the children, which gives the parents much-needed respite and provides the kids with an experience they might otherwise miss out on.

The importance of additional funding

Although the CRC is funded by the state, the funds raised through The Care Trust and other sources allow them to innovate and provide additional services.

When Covid-19 struck, the CRC responded to transform its services overnight and pivot to virtual appointments, consultations and classes. It also invested in devices to give to families and students to allow them to avail of these online services.

“We were able to do a huge amount of outreach work, which was all funded by The Care Trust and our fundraising.”

During the Covid-19 crisis, CRC staff also supported other health services when they had to shut down their offices during lockdown. While core teams ran essential online sessions, the rest of the CRC staff were redeployed to hospitals, hospices, testing facilities and nursing homes to provide help during the crisis. They had all returned by July but at one point there were 112 CRC staff actively supporting other organisations.

The experience forced the CRC to innovate and overcome, something that they have previously been able to facilitate with funding from The Care Trust. They previously used funding to open a hub in Killester for adults with disabilities, which is focused on integrating them into the community as opposed to being a traditional day centre set up.

“What that gave us was the ability to prove the concept to the HSE and as a result of that, the HSE has funded a second hub which will be opening soon.”

Through The Care Trust funding, they were able to bring in an ABA psychologist, fund a fleet of 20 buses, and support essential research and development.

Your support can make a real difference to people’s lives. Stephanie recalls the CRC receiving an anonymous donation of €10,000 and a card from a family that had used their services.

“They wrote a beautiful card saying that when their child was born, they were in the depths of despair and they came here and we changed their lives. That was how they put it, because they could suddenly see a future.”

