‘There’s a myth that sex isn’t important for people with chronic illness’ - Natalya Price sets the record straight

Did you know that 56pc of people living with inflammatory bowel disease say their condition makes it difficult to have an intimate relationship with a partner?

That statistic is disheartening when you consider the importance of sex and relationships in our everyday lives. But living with a chronic illness does not mean your love life has to stop. In fact, it just means that you need to be more open-minded.

The Irish Society for Colitis and Crohn’s Disease (ISCC) and Janssen Sciences Ireland UC have created the first ever podcast series in Ireland for people living with IBD entitled Gutcast.

The podcast highlights the real impact of living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

In the fifth episode of the series, host Amy Kelly talks to Natalya Price, psychotherapist and sex therapist at Mind and Body Works. We caught up with Natalya to find out more.

A podcast with purpose

The upcoming episode aims to help people with IBD to overcome the fears they may have of entering a new relationship or discussing the topic of sex with their partner.

"The episode is dedicated to IBD, sexuality and intimacy," explains Natalya. "We cover all the possible issues that people living with IBD might encounter. We talk about issues such as pain, fatigue, side effects of medication, body image, different limitations that they might experience and how to negotiate that.

"We discuss how to talk about your problems or concerns with your partner or even a potential partner in your life so that you feel more comfortable."

Lack of knowledge

Natalya believes that the podcast will provide people with a much-needed resource as unfortunately, information about sex and chronic illness is not readily available.

"There’s a myth that sex isn’t important for people with chronic illness because they have so many other things to worry about but that’s just not true.

"When your body experiences pain or fatigue or discomfort, that changes your relationship with it. If you don’t introduce pleasure, you are left only with pain and that really damages the relationship you have with yourself and perhaps even the relationship that you have with your partner."

Finding the words

When it comes to discussing sex and relationships, Natalya believes that we need to work on our vocabulary.

"It’s a hard conversation to have because we’re not used to talking about it," she explains. "Sexuality becomes this other language that we have never learned. We don’t know how to speak about it. It is difficult and uncomfortable for a lot of people.

"Often, when someone living with IBD or another chronic illness is at an appointment with a doctor or a nurse they don’t know how to start the conversation. They don’t know how to raise the topic and they’re nervous. That’s why it can be helpful if healthcare providers raise the subject themselves. Open the space for people to talk about it."

Sex in long-term relationships

It’s not just healthcare providers that we struggle to talk about this topic with. Often couples have built-in beliefs about their sex life that aren’t helpful.

"Another myth is that there is a hierarchy of sexual acts with intercourse being at the top," explains Natalya. "It is an erroneous and unhelpful belief in society as a whole. It creates a very limited sexual script for a couple. It puts a lot of emphasis on sexual functioning and performance which isn’t helpful.

"Instead of that, let’s talk about how we can create a kind of sexual menu instead. We need to dismantle that hierarchy and create awareness that intercourse is just one thing on the menu. You can be intimate, you can be sexual, you can be sensual together in lots of different ways."

Starting new relationships with IBD

Of course, starting a relationship with a chronic illness brings its own set of challenges. In the Gutcast episode, the team also talk about starting a new relationship whilst dealing with IBD.

"It is important for people with IBD or any chronic illness to be self serving and careful in how they approach their new partner and how they approach their first date," Natalya advises.

"They could invite them somewhere where they know there will be good access to toilets, or being clear about what they can and can not do. For example, if you’re going on a long hike, that might present some difficulties. It is important to figure out what works for you and maybe take responsibility for organising something yourself."

Most importantly, Natalya encourages people to keep an open mind.

"When we encounter challenges, there is always an opportunity to be more creative. There is an opportunity to improve your knowledge on the subject and improve your experiences."

Listen to Gutcast on the ISCC website or wherever you get your podcasts. To support the campaign online, use the hashtag #Gutcast and visit the ISCC website for more information on IBD supports and services available in Ireland.

Research commissioned on behalf of Janssen in partnership with the ISCC, carried out by Freedom Consulting, on a total of 298 people with IBD. Research conducted in April 2019

Sponsored by