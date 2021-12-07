‘There would be times where I would withdraw into myself’ - Nicole Owens

Dublin GAA star Nicole Owens is one of two participants sharing their story about mental health for the Talking Depression campaign by Janssen Sciences Ireland UC

Dublin ladies’ senior football star Nicole Owens spoke about her experience with depression, and how intimidating it can be to open up an honest discussion about our own mental health.

None of us are going to ever have the same understanding, or experience, of mental illness. That said, at least through sharing our experiences we might find the tools we need to start conversations and break down the stigma, be it for our own sake or for someone else.

New research from Janssen Sciences Ireland UC showed that just under half of Irish adults, 47pc do not feel equipped to start a conversation with a family member or friend we suspect is experiencing mental illness such as depression. The survey of 1,000 Irish people showed that 81pc of people fear they will upset the person with 79pc concerned that they will say the wrong thing.1

Talking Depression is a new campaign that seeks to support open and honest conversations about mental illness such as depression and encourage people to find the professional support they need. Launched by Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, the campaign includes a video series featuring Nicole and former Waterford hurler Maurice Shanahan.

Also launched as part of the campaign is The Little Book of Big Conversations which has been created to support people living with all forms of depression, their family members and friends. It is full of practical advice to help make those big conversations about depression a little bit easier.

Nicole spoke to us about her personal experience. Having overcome that initial daunting challenge of starting the conversation with her family, she is now in a position to provide an honest and insightful perspective that might help others in a manner quite similar to The Little Book of Big Conversations.

In the video below, Nicole Owens explains her story in more detail to encourage others to start a conversation about their mental health as part of the Talking Depression campaign.

“I grew up in Malahide, which is a lovely place to grow up. I had really good relationships and a really happy childhood, I was sports mad, so I don’t think I probably realised the extent I used that to kind of regulate my emotions.”

“In my teenage years, I was struggling with my sexuality, insecurity and self-consciousness. It was easy to think ‘this is just part of being a teenager,’ probably looking back now I can see it went beyond that in terms of the extent of it.

“There would be times where I would withdraw into myself, and it would be a case of getting through a few days and it would pass. It was very much stuff coming on every so often and I was feeling incredibly low and had really negative thoughts and I would hide it all.

"I would kind of shut off at night and not really talk about it, because I didn’t feel like I could talk about it,” Nicole said.

With these issues having such a major impact on her life, discussing them openly was going to be a major challenge. Overcoming that trepidation was no small task, and she said it is one of the most crucial steps she would encourage others to take.

“That’s why I really like the idea of the Talking Depression campaign, because having that conversation was the part that was the hardest for me. It was my third year of college before I first opened up about how I was feeling.

“For a month leading up to that I had been particularly bad, and I broke down in college and ended up ringing my mom and she brought me home. I cried all the way home and we didn’t discuss anything.

“But when we got home, we had to discuss it, I didn’t really have an option at that point. Again, I didn’t really know how to verbalise my feelings and I didn’t know how to open up the conversation.

“I also couldn’t point to a tangible reason, which I think is probably the hardest part. The struggle I had in that conversation was that I couldn’t say ‘I feel sad because X’ or ‘I feel sad because of Y,’ it was just ‘I feel sad,’ and that was something I really struggled to verbalise.

“The big tipping point for me was actually opening up and speaking about it rather than holding it all in and trying to deal with it by myself,” she said. “I need to credit the people around me for that as by having the conversation, it was no longer a case of ‘why do you feel like that?’ but instead ‘you feel like this, so let’s do something about it.”

“It’s really valuable to think about it from both sides of the conversation”

Having now reached the point where she can now openly talk about her personal experience, Nicole offers a helpful perspective for anyone looking to better understand mental illness. As important as it is for the person experiencing similar feelings to her own, she also said it is important that family members can be better equipped to listen to their loved ones.

“I think it’s really valuable to think about it from both sides of the conversation. So, both the person who’s trying to figure out how they’re feeling and open up to someone for the first time, but also the person who’s going to be there listening to them.

“We don’t really learn how to deal with that situation, that just comes with experience. What I do think the Little Book of Big Conversations does really well is help that listener understand their role, removing the misunderstanding that people often have that they need to offer solutions or try to solve the problem.

“The person reaching out for help isn’t actually looking for someone to come out with a solution. We all know there’s no magic pill for depression, there’s not going to be an instant solution.

“What they’re really looking for is someone to be there to support and show that they care,” she said.

To learn more about the Talking Depression campaign watch Nicole Owen’s video here or download The Little Book of Big Conversations here.

If you are affected by an issue in this article, contact:

Aware Tel: 1800 80 48 48 Email: supportmail@aware.ie

Samaritans Tel: 116 123 Text: 087 2 60 90 90

