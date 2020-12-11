The ultimate Christmas gift guide for jewellery

Are you on the hunt for the perfect Secret Santa gift? Or perhaps you want to buy your loved one something a little bit special this year?

When it comes to buying gifts for your nearest and dearest, you really can’t go wrong with some stylish jewellery. It’s thoughtful, sentimental, and it’s something that they will be able to treasure for years to come.

But, how do you know where to start? To help solve your Christmas present dilemmas, we have teamed up with Pandora to create the ultimate jewellery gift guide.

In this list we have highlighted some high-quality, timeless pieces that anyone would be happy to find under the tree this year.

You might just have to rewrite your Santa list.

Sparking snowflake double ring: €88

Hand-finished in sterling silver, this piece is inspired by the magic of Christmas and is sure to put a smile on your loved ones face this year. A lovely snowflake formation sits on top of this double ring design, with the two rings joined together at certain points along the bands. Clear stones in various sizes decorate half of the ring shank.

Sparkling levelled hearts charm: €67

If your loved one already has a Pandora bracelet, why not buy them an extra special charm?

The sparkling levelled hearts charm is inspired by key design features from the Pandora Timeless Collection. This charm features an elevated heart-shaped stone at the centre outlined by two rows of clear stones. This charm would look great on a Pandora moments bracelet alongside simple charms in sterling silver.

Sparkling snowflake collier necklace: €78

You really can’t go wrong with this timeless necklace. This beautiful piece features clear stones in the shape of a snowflake inside a circle decorated with clear cubic zirconia. One pear-shaped stone dangles from the end of the chain and a Pandora logo tag features by the clasp. Matching earrings are available and retail at €48. But, if you buy both together you can get the earrings and necklace for only €99. What a great deal!

Clear sparkling row clip charm: €38.37

This gorgeous charm is perfect present for someone who loves understated glamour. It is made from sterling silver, accented with a line of cubic zirconia that runs around its middle. It’s styled here with the Pandora moments T-bar snake chain bracelet which retails at €67.88. Together, they would make the perfect gift.

Elevated heart necklace: €77.72

This lovely sterling silver heart necklace would be the ideal gift for someone special. The contemporary design and elevated stone setting make it an easy-to-wear piece they’ll love for years to come. Plus, this necklace can be worn at two different lengths thanks to its adjustable clasp. It really is the perfect all-rounder.

Enjoy a gift for today and forever with Pandora’s Timeless Christmas collection. Explore the collection here and head to your nearest store to complete your Christmas shopping.

Sponsored by