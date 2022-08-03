“The tide is changing” – Irish women’s football is riding the crest of a wave

We spoke to FAI Football Development Officer Emer Flatley about the exponential growth of women’s football in Ireland, and how clubs can become involved.

It’s nearly impossible to put a gauge on what has changed in women’s football over the past few years, but it’s very possible that the answer is right in front of us. While you would have always expected supporters in green jerseys at Republic of Ireland matches, Emer Flatley says that what you find on the backs of their jerseys that really exemplifies how much times have changed.

Gone are the days when sports retailers were only receiving orders for men’s players’ names to be printed on the back of kits. It might only seem like a small difference, but in truth it is the result of many years of hard work by people at all levels of the game to help provide a platform for it to grow.

“The tide is changing in terms of women’s football in Ireland, I think it’s exploding, to be quite honest. When I think back to when I was younger, it was always men’s football on TV and it was about trying to emulate my heroes growing up like Ronaldo, whereas now young girls have the likes of Katie McCabe and Niamh Fahey to watch on TV and look up to in football.

You see them come to training now with McCabe, Fahey, or O’Sullivan on the back of their shirt, but when I was growing up there was no opportunity to do that. So, I think the tide truly is changing now that we see them being highlighted in the media, online and on the TV so often.

“With sponsorships with the likes of Sky and Cadbury brought in with the Senior Irish women’s team, we’ve seen the popularity and support from people all over Ireland grow exponentially. By showing these games on the telly, in comparison to hardly any or no games being shown 8-10 years ago, now there are young girls able to watch their heroes play and formulate their own dreams of representing their country in years to come.

“It allows young girls to see what can be for them in their future with football,” Emer says.

Getting in on the ground floor

For anyone with even a remote interest in sports, this growth can be seen as nothing other than a positive change. As fantastic as it is to see from the outside as a supporter, absolutely nothing beats the feeling of being involved in it yourself.

While playing the game is understandably the first level of involvement that would likely come to mind, there are plenty of ways to get involved. Not only does this prove that a football club is about more than what happens over the course of 90 minutes, but providing more roles for women is something that Emer thinks will encourage a more even playing field.

“When I think back to my days of playing football, I only ever had male coaches. I never had a female coach, from age four to I think almost 18.

“It’s incredibly important that when young girls are in their clubs, they can have that female role model they look up to, even within their own clubs, alongside those more famous role models we talked about like Katie McCabe, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn.

“I do think it’s essential to have that visibility for young girls, and boys, within their clubs to see that women can coach, they enjoy coaching and they’re very good at coaching,” she says.

Whatever your background, there is a way to get involved and help a local club reach the next level. Even if said club is only starting to look at ways to encourage more development of the women’s game, Emer says it’s about providing opportunities and finding the right people.

“The most important thing is to have right people in the right places. Someone who is willing to push and drive the recruitment part of it to try to get women involved in the club, who has the time and has the experience and passion to grow the game.

“It’s incredibly important that there are people in clubs willing to reach out, because the thing about it is that there are lots of girls and women who want to play. It’s about providing the opportunity to allow that to happen,” she says.

Lifting the game

The growth in player numbers and overall support did not happen by chance, and neither is it likely to do anything other than continue to grow. People like Emer are working behind-the-scenes every day across the country to develop the game at a grassroots level, trying to bring the women’s game to the next level.

With a background in teaching and experience working both in Ireland and abroad, much of Emer’s development work with the FAI is alongside Galway City Council. Seeing first-hand how the implementation of schemes that encourage people to get involved with the game can have a very real and lasting impact across the board.

“What we’re doing in our country at the minute in sport is fantastic. To see how much is invested back into our sport and football, through various government grants and Sport Ireland funding, it speaks volumes for the desire of our country to continue to promote the benefits of football to wider community. Whether getting involved as a player, supporter, coach, referee or volunteer. There are various avenues for people to become involved in the game.

“It highlights how important it is that we have that. You don’t have that growth, you don’t have that visibility without investment from the appropriate authorities.

“For me personally speaking as a female involved in the game, and most of my identity is involved in football, it’s such a good feeling to know that women’s football in particular is getting that investment and getting the support, the marketing, the games on tv, the ads, and seeing the fan base grow week on week. It could only happen with the types of schemes, grants and investment that’s been given to the women’s game,” Emer says.

Speaking to people involved in developing the women’s game, you can’t help but get a sense that so many years of work is truly beginning to bear fruit. Alongside the number of fans turning up to support their favourite players, it’s also something that Emer says is reflected in the sheer demand for tickets, and how much more excitement there is ahead of a big game.

“I’ve had two texts in the last day, saying ‘Hey, do you know when tickets are out for the women’s game?’ I sent it into the women’s group, and they said, ‘Way ahead of you Emer, we have a bus already organised and we’ve got about 60 young girls ready to go so as soon as tickets are out we’ll be buying them.’

“That’s where you look back and think that didn’t happen years ago,” she says.

As the Official Snack Partner of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National team, at Cadbury they believe that a Player and a Half deserves Support and a Half and are dedicated to supporting Irish women’s grassroots football. Cadbury are donating up to €50,000 to grassroots women’s football clubs to make upgrades to facilities where they’re needed most. Visit Cadbury.ie.

Sponsored by