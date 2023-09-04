The sustainable choice: Finding a community that supports the environment

When searching for a new home, finding a community that prioritises sustainability can be just as important as the house itself.

To help us gauge how energy efficient a house is, we have Building Energy Rating (BER). For cars, we can take a look at the miles per gallon or the cost of road tax to get an idea of its impact on our carbon footprint.

The community we choose to call home isn’t quite as straightforward, and there certainly isn’t an exact figure you can use. That said, there are still indicators you can look for that will help you understand what local organisations and committees are doing to support the environment.

Thankfully, you won’t have to look too hard either. Sustainability has moved from being something at the back of people’s minds to a top priority for organisations of all shapes and sizes, from local GAA clubs to businesses and schools.

Whether you’re still on the fence about moving to this particular area or have already decided it’s where you want to be, it’s always worth delving into. Living in an eco-friendly community, or driving others toward that goal, can have just as many benefits for you personally as it would the environment.

You want to be able to love wherever you live, and sustainability can be an excellent way to make a community feel like home. From setting up initiatives that build long-lasting relationships with your neighbours to finding ways of making your town stand out from the rest.

Do your homework

One of the first places that are worth checking to get an idea how a community supports the environment is the local school. Whether it’s a tree-planting initiative that catches your eye or that you hear about a marine biologist coming in to visit a group of kids, it can show just how deeply ingrained sustainability is in the local area.

The benefits of such efforts extend well beyond the classroom as well. Kids love nothing more than telling everyone about what they learned in school today, and it could well land on the ears of a grown-up who didn’t have sustainability as part of the curriculum when they were in school.

It helps facilitate growth, in more ways than one. Biodiversity in Schools is Ireland’s leading provider of biodiversity education, and their Green Days in partnership with Glenveagh are a good example of how sustainability in schools can benefit the entire community.

Put the feelers out

Without question, the best people to tell you about how important the environment is to any given town are the ones who call it home themselves. Whether you get chatting to someone supporting a local team or pop into a town hall meeting, you’d be surprised how happy people can be to talk about their local community efforts.

Especially if you are trying to figure out whether you want to move here, it’s worth getting an overview of what is being done to make it a sustainable community. Only by knowing how to ask the right questions do you have any hope of finding the right answers, so one quick chat with a potential neighbour can be worth its weight in gold.

Have there been any recent initiatives that helped support the local environment? Is sustainability being taught in school? Is it something the local sports clubs have been known to promote? How are the communal green spaces cared for?

A well-kept green space is a major plus to anyone considering moving into an area. Knowing that the kids will have somewhere nice to kick a ball or enjoy a picnic in the summer is priceless. They might even have a chance to get involved during a planting day.

Local businesses also offer plenty of insight into how eco-friendly this community is, and not just based on their involvement in sustainability initiatives. Cutting down on waste and finding ways to reduce emissions is fast turning into an essential step for businesses, and one useful tool to help find which ones are selling plastic-free goods is the Go Zero directory here.

Lead from the front

While it is incredibly important, whether or not a community is prioritising sustainability should not be the deciding factor. If local initiatives have dried up or if there hasn’t been much conversation about the topic, who better than you to get the ball rolling?

You don’t need to reinvent the wheel, and you certainly won’t need to look far for an idea that would work for your community. Talk to the town committee about planting some trees, or maybe look up examples of what efforts towns in your area have made in recent times. Getting involved with your local Tidy Towns committee can be a great way to help make your local environment a better place to live as well as meeting some people from your new community.

It could be argued that being “environmentally friendly” had some negative connotations, including the idea that the only way to do it effectively was to reduce waste. The truth is that sustainability is more about creating value than it is taking away what we used to rely on.

