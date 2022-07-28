The solo buyer – How to tackle the process of buying a home by yourself

A beginner's guide to getting on the property ladder solo.

Buying your first home can be an exciting and life-changing moment. It represents a new chapter, in a new place, after a (sometimes) windy road. And while many decide to do it as a couple, more and more people are choosing to do it alone. In fact, approximately 201,000 single adults intend to buy a new home in the next year, according to the latest TGI report, by Kantar.

But what does that mean? Is it easier to buy solo, or does it complicate the home purchasing journey? How much do you need to save? And is there any support out there for solo buyers?

If you are considering buying a home by yourself, and these questions are ringing a bell, then you're in the right place.

We have compiled a list of some beginner tips to help you tackle the process alone.

Get organised

Whether purchasing a home with your significant other or by yourself, getting organised is a vital first step. The good news is when you buy solo, you only have one budget to work out - your own!

Sitting down and taking stock of all your incomings and outgoings is an important step at the beginning of your saving journey. So take pen to paper, or create a digital spreadsheet and list all your monthly bills, memberships and casual spending.

The key here is to be honest with yourself and not leave anything out. Remember that even though the likes of additional cloud storage, apps or Patreon subscriptions can feel like non-payments, they can add up to a significant sum over 12 months.

So, include as much detail as possible on your list to give yourself a clear idea of how much you can afford to save. You should also be able to use this to spot where you might be able to make some adjustments to your spending and save a little extra each month.

Save and budget

"How much do I need to save to buy a house?" is the golden question. And while there is no one-size-fits-all answer, there are some universal nuggets of information that will help you work out your budget.

As a first-time buyer, you have the potential to borrow up to 3.5 times your salary, and you will be required to pay a minimum deposit of 10%. These rules apply whether you are buying as a couple or solo.

You will need to factor stamp duty into your saving plan, which is usually 1% of the purchase price, along with solicitor fees and an engineer's reports (these vary in cost, but you can ask for an estimate at the beginning of the process). If you buy a new build, you may also need to budget for some fun stuff - i.e., interiors and finishing costs, such as flooring.

There are several schemes available which may help you on your home buying journey. For example, the First Home Scheme is a Shared Equity Scheme that can help you bridge the gap between your deposit and mortgage and the price of your new home. It can provide funds up to 30% of the property's value (or 20% if you use the Help to Buy Scheme).

The Help to Buy Scheme (HBT) is a tax refund initiative that helps first-time buyers who wish to purchase a new build. Solo buyers who meet all the criteria are eligible for the scheme and can potentially claim up to €30,000 towards their property.

And, with some gorgeous new developments being built across Ireland, there are lots of opportunities on the horizon for first-time solo buyers.

Reach out for support

Being a solo buyer doesn't mean you have to go through the process alone. Your mortgage consultant and solicitor are there to help guide you through all of the legal stuff and paperwork. Ideally, they will work with you to make the process run as smoothly as possible.

Speaking to a mortgage consultant early on, even before you start saving, can help you to understand where you stand financially and what you need to do next to become a solo buyer.

Speaking to a mortgage consultant early on, even before you start saving, can help you to understand where you stand financially and what you need to do next to become a solo buyer.

And finally, as a solo buyer, you've got this. But there will undoubtedly be moments when you might feel like you need a little support from a loved one. For example, you might love someone to come to the open house with you or help you decide which bank to go with. So don't be afraid to ask your family and friends for their help or opinions when those times arise.



