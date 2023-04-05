The risks are real: 5 of the most common dangers farmers face every day

From operating heavy machinery to dealing with livestock, one of the biggest jobs on a farm is keeping everyone safe.

As is often the case however that only tells part of the story. The fact of the matter is that farmers bear an enormous responsibility to keep both themselves, and anyone else working on their farm, safe.

According to hsa.ie farming accounts for nearly half of all workplace deaths in Ireland 2022. As shocking a statistic as that is, it is even more alarming when it is taken into consideration that farmers only make up about 6pc of the country's workforce.

As there are so many different aspects of running a farm that incur serious risks, it’s important for farmers to have practical and actionable advice. Irelands largest home grown insurer, FBD Insurance in partnership with Teagasc, the Health and Safety Authority and the Farm Safety Partnership has produced a series of videos on farm safety and best practices for farmers to follow.

You can see an example of the videos below, and you can find the rest of them on FBD Insurance’s website here.

Tractors/farm vehicles

It may come as little surprise that tractors and farm vehicles are one of the main sources of dangers for farmers. They were the single biggest cause of death in Irish agriculture between 2013-2022, amounting to 45pc of all cases in total.

When it comes to tractors and farm vehicles, which play a crucial role in a farm’s productivity, inexperienced drivers have to take particular care. Given the size and complexity of these vehicles, it is crucial that you know the risks long before ever going near one.

Machinery

As farms grow in size and productivity goals reach new heights, the machinery required to hit your targets often becomes larger and more complex. While this is hugely beneficial from a business perspective, it does come with further responsibility for farmers to follow the right safety protocols and machinery accounts for about 7pc of fatalities.

A lot of it can come down to human error, with inexperienced drivers or a safety step/warning being overlooked before operating the machinery. Farming machinery operates at such speeds that it only takes a split second for an accident to happen, so ensuring proper guards are in place and that bystanders are kept at a safe distance is equally important.

Livestock

While heavy machinery and tractors are understandably two of the biggest dangers, the unpredictability of livestock requires constant vigilance as well. A large proportion of accidents that take place around a farm involve livestock, and while it would be easy to assume that would only be due to large animals like bulls that is not the case.

Attacks by cows with calves, cattle and being knocked over by cattle account for over 80pc of fatal accidents. Whether trying to approach animals at calving time, animals who are scared easily or to secure livestock that isn’t used to being handled, knowing how to protect yourself and warn others of the potential danger is a constant responsibility for farmers.

Slurry

Regarded as one of the most cost-effective ways for farmers to fertilise soil, storing and spreading slurry is an essential part of business for farmers. The dangers of it are not to be overlooked however, especially as many of them are totally invisible to the naked eye.

Hydrogen Sulfide can kill, and it only takes about one full long to pose a serious risk of death. Taking care to store it properly to avoid accidents is one crucial step, but other considerations such as evacuating the shed and checking wind speed when you plan on spreading have to be taken into account so as to ensure proper air circulation.

Maintenance/working from heights

Whether it’s normal wear on machinery or a slated roof that needs fixing, farmers are often required to put down farming duties to perform repair work or get working on building a small project. Naturally, this can incur an entirely new set of dangers to standard farming activities and proper planning is required before attempting to start any task that could pose a danger to you or others.

Working from a height can be particularly dangerous, as about 12pc of all farm fatalities involve falls. Even if farmers feel confident in their ability to perform a given job, deferring to a skilled technician or opting for using a Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) instead of a ladder are steps that always have to be considered.

FBD Insurance is proud to partner with FBD Trust to support safe farming practices.