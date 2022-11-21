The power of planning – “Land with planning permission is 25-35pc more valuable than land without”

We spoke to Eoin Hughes, Investment Director at Glenveagh Properties, about the untapped potential of residential zoned land.

Making the most of any assets at your disposal is always a good idea, but the first step should always be to arm yourself with the right knowledge and talk to the right people. A number of people across the country own sites that qualify as residential zoned land, and incentivising them to make use of it was something that was clearly on the agenda for Budget 2023.

The benefits of doing so extend well beyond the immediate. Not only can this accrue financial reward through selling the land, but new legislation has really put paid to the fact that making use of vacant sites is an advisable step to take.

An annual 3pc tax, which at first glance may appear less impactful than the previous 7pc levy on vacant sites, will incorporate all zoned residential land across the country that isn’t being utilised.

It sends a clear message that this land should either be built upon or taxed, so it is imperative that all landowners across Ireland are clued in on what land fits the bill. A report published by local authorities nationwide has put this into context, but more importantly it has highlighted how much untapped potential is lying in wait across the country.

“When you look at the (housing) department’s figures, there is a lot of land out there that is zoned residential and not being utilised,” Eoin says.

Land with planning permission

While it makes sense that land with planning permission is more valuable than land without, Eoin can provide insight into just how big of a difference it can make.

“What we’re seeing is land with planning permission is probably, depending on the site location, 25-35pc more valuable than a site that doesn’t have planning permission. Because of the risks within the planning system and the timeline for getting planning, there’s value to be added from that planning.

“That’s why we’re calling on landowners to reach out to us. If we can obtain planning on their site, we’ll add value to it through the process,” he adds.

Navigating the process alone can not only be a daunting task, and means going without the invaluable insight provided by experts in the field. This insight can often be the difference between not only understanding the potential offered by a given plot of land, but also making sure that its full value is being achieved.

“In general the planning system at the moment is difficult to navigate. There’s a new LRD (large scale residential) process and Glenveagh are active at the moment in a number of LRD applications.

“We’re getting through them, and we have over 5,000 units in the planning system at the moment at various stages, so we’re doing it at scale,” he says.

Benefits for the wider community

As new developments are created and more homes are built, communities can grow and local businesses can flourish as a result. It may not always the most straightforward thing to measure in terms of raw data, but the impact is no less tangible.

“If we are in a new locality or a regional town that we weren’t already in, say if we’re going to build 200 homes, we work with local businesses. Whether it be suppliers, electricians, plumbers and all that kind of stuff.

“So they see the immediate benefit of that, and obviously we work with the local authority on the planning application and other community projects that they may be running. Further down the line, we do a lot of work with community groups from the local soccer club, GAA clubs, tennis or whatever it is to wellbeing, health and fitness.

“The community team in-house at Glenveagh do a lot of work engaging with different groups like Tidy Towns committees. We want to cherish that community going forward, so we put a lot of investment into local businesses and community groups,” he says.

Developing a partnership

While the process can be tricky to navigate on your own, finding the right partner can make things both more straightforward and more rewarding. Eoin says there are five main steps that Glenveagh follows when forming a new partnership with a landowner:

Get in touch – “The first step is for the landowner to make contact with us via our website, glenveagh.ie/land. There’s information available on the site and also a portal where the landowner can log their contact details.” Review – “Our team then reviews the opportunity and will reach out to the landowner to arrange a face-to-face meeting and walk the lands.” Due diligence – “This is when we do in-depth research on the individual parcels of land and carry out detailed work, exploring planning, engineering, services, and capacity. Each parcel of land would have its own unique difficulty in the sense it might have a structuring or infrastructure problem.

“We identify any potential issues very early on in the planning stage and come up with a solution that works. As a result of this step, we are then able to develop a customised plan for the landholding that maximises value for the landowner.”

Agree on terms – “In step four, we present the customised plan to the landowner and, hopefully, agree to commercial terms and move forward with the development plan.” Implement plan – “Finally, subject to planning and zoning approvals, our team will move forward with the partnership agreement.”

