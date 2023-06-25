“The most important thing for us is that people feel they belong” – What it’s like working in Europe’s leading Tourist Attraction

We spoke to Catherine Smith McKiernan, HR Director at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum about how the multi-award-winning museum puts people at the heart of what they do.

At Dublin’s renowned EPIC Museum, it’s all about the people. The people behind Ireland’s incredible historic achievements, and the people who embrace the challenge of connecting visitors with Ireland’s vibrant past and ensuring they uncover the full gamut of what’s available to discover here.

It is something you notice right away when visitors arrive. As soon as they walk through the doors, one of the first things they are asked is where in the world they have come from and what their reasons are for visiting.

This perfectly complements the nature of the museum, which is centred around Ireland’s impact on the world stage and requires people who are comfortable with letting their personality shine in a front-of-house role. It’s only part of the picture, however, and as Catherine Smith McKiernan says, it takes all sorts to keep this show on the road.

Fáilte Ireland - EPIC

Catherine says, “We have a very special workforce here in EPIC across all of the teams, not only in the front-of-house museum and retail but in all of our other departments like exhibitions and programming, sales, marketing, finance, and people and culture where I work.

“In such a dynamic workforce, the right approach is critical to ensure all new hires who join us feel welcome and are included as part of the team from the off.”

“With regards to our onboarding process, the most important thing for us is that people feel that they belong from day one. What we try to do is connect people with the organisation before they get here.

“Right from the interview stage, people who come to work at EPIC will be met with members of their team, their future teams and members of the wider organisation. They feel that connection right from the get-go.

“We introduce the new team member to all the different departments; they get the opportunity to meet with the CEO and the other heads of departments. They will walk around and understand how they’re connected to this place, the CHQ buildings, and also their individual team and how their role fits in the delivery of what EPIC does,” Catherine adds.

HR Director at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Catherine Smith McKiernan.

One of the benefits of EPIC being part of the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence programme is that it helps provide structure in all people processes. Not only does it help the employer brand and attract potential employees by being recognised as an excellent employer, but Catherine says it also helps set employees up for a better experience in the tourism and hospitality industry.

“One of the major benefits of Fáilte Ireland’s Employer Excellence programme is being part of a structured, industry-led programme that develops a cohort of people who typically would have had to learn on the job. This is a much more structured approach where they can focus on particular skill sets and develop in a particular pathway, whether that be a managerial or an operations pathway.

“It offers a whole lot more than your typical on-the-job training for the role that you’re in. It opens doors for our people and what we’ve seen happen as a result of the programme is that we’ve had our typical front-of-house employee who works within the museum’s visitor experience team have the training they need to grow into a managerial role.

“That may not have happened as quickly for them had we not had the structure of the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence programme,” she says.

Creating a brand that stands out

The museum gift shop team at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.

Being in demand for customers and job applicants often goes hand in hand, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sector. Ireland is a small country (with an impressive impact worldwide, as you will learn when you visit EPIC) and word gets around fast when an employer has an excellent reputation for being a great place to work.

When customers visit, they can always sense a positive atmosphere, and this adds to their overall experience.

“Organisations are looking much more to the people being their business rather than the products being their business, and that rings true. If you have happy, engaged, supportive staff who feel that they belong and are a part of what you’re trying to achieve, then you will achieve your strategic goals and you will be very successful in terms of your business,” Catherine says.

After a challenging few years for the tourism and hospitality industry, businesses across the country have increased their efforts to attract staff into this vibrant industry.

EPIC’s hard work has paid off, and it has earned the title of Europe’s Leading Tourist attraction multiple times, The Sandford Award for education in Heritage, the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Award for Best Employer – Attraction, and certification as a Great Place to Work as part of the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence programme. Having such a strong reputation and employer brand can help keep your business on applicants’ minds when they are handing out CVs, something that Catherine says she is acutely aware of.

“The last few years have been a bit of an uphill battle in terms of attracting and sustaining people within the tourism and hospitality sector. It’s been a tough job, but we’ve been really lucky to have people knocking on our door now because of the awards that we’ve won. Word of mouth is really important and many of our applicants come from team referrals.”

“We are in a really good space in terms of being an attractive workplace. That’s one side of it, and the other side is that we put a lot of investment and work into the workplace itself and what we offer people to help them connect with each other,” she adds.

Being named as Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction three years in a row, an award for which they are once again nominated this year, did not happen by chance. An enormous level of work goes on behind the scenes on programming and events to stay relevant, including their current temporary exhibition, Homecoming: JFK in Ireland, and an exciting series of music events taking place ‘after dark’ during the winter season.

The customer experience team at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.

Thinking about what change she would like to see in Ireland’s tourism and hospitality sector, Catherine says we could try to celebrate the wider teams that keep the show on the road.

“I’d love us to shout more about the behind-the-scenes jobs that exist within the industry. Those jobs in exhibition design, sales, marketing, finance, technology, facilities and human resources even. There are so many really distinctive career paths in all sorts of disciplines that are within the tourism sector that aren’t necessarily front of house staff but that enable the success and the delivery of that experience.

“Without the marketing team, nobody would know about EPIC. Without the sales team we wouldn’t have those lovely big groups of people coming in every day to see what is a fabulous museum in a fabulous space. Without the tech team we couldn’t provide an interactive experience and I wouldn’t be able to do the things that I do in terms of providing staff with the tools to do their jobs.

“It’s really important that we have a balanced view of what a career can be within tourism and hospitality. It’s not just a hotel career or just a restaurant career; there’s so much variety and so many options available for people,” Catherine says.

Find out more about the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Programme and register now at: failteireland.ie/employerexcellence.

If you are considering a career in tourism visit tourismcareers.ie.