The key issues Irish society faces, and how we are going to tackle them

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that scientific innovation can have a tremendous impact on our everyday lives.

There’s no end to the challenges we can address through scientific pursuits, but it’s only through collaboration that we can identify the greatest needs and therefore see the best results.

Collaboration does not simply apply to those working within the fields of science. Just as issues such as climate change and the economy affect us all, each of us have a part to play in highlighting areas of greatest importance in society and proposing possible routes to generating solutions.

Taking place 7-14 November, the theme for Science Week 2021 is Creating Our Future. The notion that anyone can come up with an idea that can inspire research and innovation is a powerful one, and gives a strong message and pathway to researchers looking to tackle some of the issues we face as a society.

Understanding the issues

While tackling the challenges our society faces will require collaboration and thorough research, the opportunities they present should not be overlooked. Offering solutions and inspiring research are worthwhile pursuits, but the first step is always understanding exactly what is at stake.

Understandably, climate change and protecting our environment are among the most pressing issues, and they affect the entire planet. Despite our population size compared to other nations, there is no reason why Ireland cannot become a global leader in finding solutions.

Ireland’s geographical position also presents us with a unique opportunity. We are in an ideal location at the boundary of Europe to monitor air quality, and the island’s small size makes it a useful testbed for new technologies that seek to address climate change.

Rising sea levels, greenhouse gas emissions and restoring Ireland’s native forests are among the key areas of research. Innovation that leads to products, processes and services that reduce the impact of man-made activities is something that must be encouraged to come from all walks of life.

Other opportunities for innovation could stem from the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both in terms of economic recovery and the need for an ability to manage any future potential pandemics, delivering solutions will continue to be worth striving towards.

Whilst it remains a major point of discussion both in the media and in everyday life, Brexit is another example of where the opportunities may lie. Ensuring that Ireland maintains strong connections with the UK, whilst also increasing our role in Europe, can generate growth and development for all nations involved.

These are merely examples of some of the key issues our society faces. Community development, promoting Irish cultural arts and educating people about mental health issues will also require innovators willing to step up with actionable solutions.

How they are being tackled

The breakthroughs can come from anywhere, and can have a phenomenal impact. Businesses reducing their emissions through waste management, and farmers attempting to do the same through innovations in cattle diet and breeding are strong examples.

In July 2021, Galway-based TAPAS project was awarded the SFI Future Innovator Prize. Lead by Prof Charles Spillane and Dr Aaron Golden, NUI Galway, they created an innovative tool for measuring the effectiveness of agricultural interventions for climate change adaptation.

As a tool that can help combat the challenges presented by climate change, its benefits can extend well beyond Ireland’s shores. As an example of how presenting a properly-researched solution to a societal issue can lead to true change, this project can serve as inspiration for others to follow suit.

Renewable resources are not necessarily only relevant to climate change. Bioeconomy, and the pursuit of a more environmentally friendly economy, is another source of continued research and innovation.

Farm Zero C is lead by Prof Kevin O’Connor, UCD is a project that seeks to take practical steps towards carbon-neutral dairy farms. Boosting biodiversity, whilst also reducing greenhouse emissions are steps that are beneficial to farmers both in terms of their carbon footprint and the future of their business. The project works both in the lab and on the farm, carrying out trails at Shinagh Farm in West Cork, in collaboration with Carbery Group.

The goal of zero net carbon production from farms is an ambitious one, but more importantly the benefits span many different areas. The research includes studies on how planting different types of grasses and clovers on pastures and supporting hedgerows can boost biodiversity and soil health, on using renewable energy that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and on how changing what we feed livestock affects how much methane gas they produce.

How to get involved

Taking the first step of trying to understand the issues at play is unquestionably an important one. Following that, getting involved in Creating Our Future is an impactful way to help find practical solutions.

Getting involved in Science Week 2021 presents a unique opportunity for people to become more involved in building a better future. Having direct input in research that leads to scientific advancements it not only an achievement to be immensely proud of, but also further proves the fact that inspiration can come from anywhere.

Taking place 7-14 November, the theme for Science Week 2021 is Creating Our Future. Do you have an idea that researchers can explore? To get involved in events taking place online and across Ireland, and submit an idea, click here.

