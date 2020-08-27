The Irish charity you may not know about that’s raised millions for CRC, Rehab and the Mater

Ireland may be renowned for its charity efforts but the successful fundraising efforts of The Care Trust are a testament to the generosity of the Irish public.

The Care Trust was formally incorporated in 1974 but it has been raising funds for CRC and Rehab since the late fifties. The registered charity added the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to its list of beneficiaries 33 years ago and it has consistently provided much-needed funding for these Irish organisations ever since.

Between 2014 and 2019 alone, The Care Trust raised close to €15m for these three worthy causes. It did so with the help of a loyal network of contributors across the country, a team of dedicated local fundraisers and the efforts of a voluntary board of directors whose good governance has earned The Care Trust numerous awards over the years.

To find out more about its history, the three charities it supports, and its new online lottery called Fair Play To You, we spoke to the CEO of The Care Trust, Senan Mullins.

From humble beginnings…

The genesis of The Care Trust can be traced back to the founding of CRC and Rehab in the late fifties.

“CRC was providing services to the public, supporting children and adults with physical disabilities,” recalls Senan. “Rehab was supporting people and families who were suffering from the plague of TB (tuberculosis) at the time, which was not unlike the Covid-19 situation now.”

With fundraising required to support those activities, The Care Trust was established as a speciality fundraising entity. CRC and Rehab are equal shareholders in the organisation, which raises funds for its beneficiaries by operating charitable lotteries.

“We’re probably the oldest charitable lottery organisation in the country. As we ask people to support us, we put them into various draws each month as a thank you.”

The money raised through its car draws funds the services and activities of its three beneficiaries, with The Care Trust giving away 36 all-new Renault Clio cars this year. Their successful model of fundraising is based on repeat donations, with most contributors providing regular payments on an ongoing basis.

“What we do is ask the public if they can support us by giving a relatively small contribution on a long-term basis for as long as they can comfortably afford to do so. It has stood the test of time.”

The charity recently adapted its fundraising for the digital age with the introduction of its first online lottery, Fair Play To You.

Simply log on to the Fair Play To You website and you can buy a line for just €1, with the option to buy one or more lines at a time. Each unique line gives you three numbers. If your three numbers come up as the bonus numbers in the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 in the next draw, you could win a jackpot of between €5,000 and €25,000.

You can also set up a monthly recurring payment of €9, which means that you’ll be entered in nine Fair Play To You draws every month.

“Ideally people would do it on a monthly basis,” explains Senan. “That’s the repeat, sustainable fundraising that we have developed over the years and the one that’s most helpful for us and for our beneficiaries.”

Supporting three fantastic Irish charities

The money raised by The Care Trust helps to provide vital services that benefit families and communities throughout the country.

CRC

“CRC provide a fantastic range of services and supports for people with disabilities,” Senan says. “While it’s headquartered in Dublin, it reaches right throughout Ireland and basically supports people with disabilities from babies to toddlers to schoolchildren to teenagers and right into adulthood. About 5,000 people avail of those services each year.”

Among other things, the Care Trust has used the funds it raised to purchase specially-commissioned minibuses to transport children to and from the CRC to avail of its services. It has also funded specialist summer camps for kids with disabilities, a playground for the kids in CRC, and a family room in the CRC to cater for families that travel long distances to avail of its services.

Rehab

“Rehab champion the inclusion of people with disability and disadvantages,” adds Senan. “About 20,000 people use the Rehab services on an annual basis.

“They provide healthcare services to people including services for autism, vocational training for people with autism who need specialised training and education, and assisting people with disability to be placed in employment. They have somewhere in the region of 150 support centres around the country.”

The Care Trust funding has helped Rehab to buy vehicles to bring Rehab users to and from its centres and provided vital funding for the RehabCare Resource Centre in Tullamore for young adults with autism. It has also funded technology and e-learning supports for vocational training.

The Mater

“The Mater is based in Dublin but it is the national centre for heart surgery, it does heart and lung transplantation, it has a national spinal injury unit, it has a national adult scoliosis unit and a number of other national units that serve the people of the 26 counties.”

In recent times, funding from The Care Trust has gone into a centralised information centre for the hospital that provides invaluable real-time data for medics to help them make faster medical decisions. It has also funded the provision of medical equipment in day surgery theatres, intensive care units and other hospital departments.

Senan points out that The Care Trust has only been able to continue this incredible work thanks to the generosity of the public, the hard work of its fundraisers and the great work that is being done by its board of directors.

“Our board has been very supportive, and our chairman Bernard Walsh in particular,” he adds. “These are people who give generously of their time and expertise. They don’t get a cent for doing it."

Senan encourages the public to get behind the new online lottery, Fair Play To You, to provide much-needed funds for these three organisations.

“They will be supporting three fantastic Irish charities in CRC, Rehab and the Mater Hospital. There’s hardly a family in Ireland that hasn’t been touched either directly or indirectly by CRC, Rehab or the Mater Hospital. If you can afford it, please support our Irish charities.”

It’s easy to sign up to Fair Play To You. It is just as easy to cancel your future contributions if for any reason you change your mind.

Go to the Fair Play To You website now and sign up for your chance to win cash prizes while helping 3 great Irish charities - CRC, Rehab and the Mater.

