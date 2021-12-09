The impact of social enterprise - how charities and social enterprises across the country are creating change

Since 2018, the Social Enterprise Development Fund has provided cash grants and/or business supports to 112 social enterprises across every Local Authority area in Ireland.

Created by Rethink Ireland, the fund was developed in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and supported by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund. It is a €3.2 million fund being delivered from 2018–2022.

The fund has been supporting social enterprises for the last four years. Social enterprises are organisations that work to improve the lives of people and create a social, societal, or environmental impact.

Since 2018, the Social Enterprise Development Fund has:

Reviewed 752 applications from social enterprises across every county in Ireland.

In the first three years of the fund, the Awardees supported over 500 people to access employment, many of whom are from minority groups

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland says, “The support of IPB Insurance, Local Authorities Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development has been incredible. They each have played a sterling role in supporting local social enterprises over the years, making this partnership a perfect match, putting values into action.”

Now in its fourth year, the fund has uncovered a big appetite for social enterprise in Ireland. From 2018 to 2020, the social enterprises supported through this fund had a combined turnover of €22.2 million.

“Through our Social Enterprise Development Fund we have enabled social enterprises across Ireland to scale from start-ups to the thriving organisations that they are today. At Rethink Ireland we believe

social enterprises can lead the transition to a more inclusive, sustainable and green economy.”

Michael Garvey, CEO of IPB Insurance said “As a mutual insurer, IPB has at its core, an ethos that by working together we can make a difference. Over the past four years, we have worked closely with our local authority Members and Rethink Ireland to identify and back the best social enterprises to maximise their reach and social impact. A core objective of the Fund is to help realise the enormous potential of the social enterprise sector. We have seen tremendous progress over the lifetime of the Fund, with over one hundred social enterprises receiving financial and non-financial supports. The sector's longer-term future is very bright.

"The social enterprise sector will continue to grow and remain a vital component of Ireland's socio-economic environment through sustained investment and targeted public policy. I am confident that more companies will follow our lead to help find and back the most promising social enterprises in the coming years.”

Social enterprises making a difference

There have been many social enterprises that have been awarded funding from the Social Enterprise Development Fund and made a significant impact over the last four years.

Many of these enterprises have increased their revenue, developed their services and grown their impact nationwide. Just a few of these incredible businesses include Bounce Back Recycling, Sensational Kids and GIY.

Bounce Back Recycling

Based in Galway, Bounce Back Recycling (bouncebackrecycling.ie) offers a mattress and furniture recycling/upcycling service to domestic and commercial customers. They take old mattresses and deconstruct them by hand and recycle the component parts. This not only helps divert bulky waste away from landfills, but the work involved helps support the local Traveller community by employing them within the business.

Martin Ward, General Manager of Bounce Back Recycling, says they are proactive in building community confidence and utilising a rich Traveller skill base. Since 2017, Bounce Back Recycling has diverted 70,000 mattresses across 12 counties from landfills, while 16 Travellers joined its workforce. This has contributed to a greener and more inclusive economy.

When getting the business up and running, they were supported by the Social Enterprise Development Fund with vital supports beyond cash grants.

“We received financial support, but we also worked with some of the consultants within the fund as a business support,” says Martin. “This helped us look at the growth of the business and how to scale it. It also provided more opportunities for members of the Traveller community to be employed here.

“600,000 mattresses are disposed of annually in Ireland, which is a huge waste problem that creates 15,000 tons of waste. Using the raw materials in the circular economy is far better for the world. The Traveller community were the original recyclers, as they created circular economies for years. It was a perfect fit.”

The success of an enterprise like this has inspired others to follow in their footsteps. And they plan to have a national service in the near future.

“We find people want to do the right thing for the environment, but they just don't have access to the services. That’s where we come in. It would have taken us a lot longer to reach this point without the fund, so we’re grateful for that.”

Sensational Kids

Kildare-based social enterprise, Sensational Kids (sensationalkids.ie) provides affordable and accessible therapy services for all children, including children with additional needs. These are children who cannot access timely services or afford vital intervention to help them reach their potential.

Over 9,000 children have already benefited from its therapy supports including subsidised speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and play therapy. Since 2007, Sensational Kids has saved families €2.5 million in therapy fees, bridging the gap between public and private services for children in need.

Since they were announced as an awardee of the Social Enterprise Development Fund in 2018, Sensational Kids has grown from one Child Development Centre to four centres, located in Kildare, Monaghan, West Cork, and Mayo. This means that Sensational Kids is now in every province of Ireland and can help more children access the supports they need and deserve.

Marie Brennan, Head of Business Development at Sensational Kids, says the fund has greatly increased the organisation’s capacity, and therefore, its social impact.

Marie says Sensational Kids is currently fundraising for a National Child Development Centre in Leinster to dramatically increase capacity in Leinster.

“We are hoping to break ground on that next spring. It will increase our capacity so we can serve more children across Leinster and help even more families. We have estimated this will help over 30,000 children in the next 10 years. We recently launched a fundraising campaign to part-fund the project as we need to raise over €1m directly. If anyone would like to help children in need access essential therapy supports, they can donate now at www.sensationalkids.ie/besensational.”

“The Growth Fund has also allowed us to launch a new website recently with more functions and features. The website hosts our online store, which is Ireland's only non-profit Play, Develop & Learn Store,” says Marie. “Any money from the store’s toys goes back into the organisation to continue to provide therapy supports. If people have a choice this Christmas, please shop local and also shop social, where your money makes a difference to society.”

GIY

GIY (Grow It Yourself) (giy.ie) is a leading social enterprise that wants everyone to grow some of their own food for a healthy, happy, and sustainable world. Set up in 2008 in Waterford, they have supported over one million people to grow some of their own food at home, at work, at school, and in the community.

“I wondered why we were importing food into supermarkets in Ireland when we could easily grow it ourselves,” says Michael Kelly, Founder and CEO of GIY. “Even when people grow only a small amount of food for themselves, it has an impact on the rest of their food behaviours. They can then make more sustainable food choices for the rest of their food.”

With the support of the Social Enterprise Development Fund, GIY was able to develop its GROWbox. This product includes everything you need to know about growing food in one box. It provides a sustainable compost block, planting pot, seeds, and all the growing knowledge included too.

“This makes it easy for anyone interested in growing food. The fund helped us build our business model on where we would sell the product. It also helped with our corporate programme, where we visit companies and teach employees how to grow their own food. These are now a big part of our income.”

GIY’s retail income grew by over 100pc in 2020. Michael says he knows that every box they sell creates a new GIYer and more sustainable food behaviours become more common.

“We have just launched our subscription model for the GROWboxes where you can get a box or seed pack every month. We are also looking to expand our market by launching in the UK next year. We are growing and growing.”

