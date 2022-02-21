The home of life sciences for businesses in Ireland

Ireland’s life sciences sector is, without a doubt, thriving.

According to Enterprise Ireland, the total life science sector – across medical devices, pharma, and biopharma in Ireland – exports more than €45 billion annually and employs over 50,000 people directly.

20 of the world’s top life sciences companies are flourishing in Ireland, from Johnson & Johnson to Novartis. And in the past few years, there have been some great new life sciences start-ups and expansions in the Irish market, including APC, LetsGetChecked and others.

More recently, the pandemic has seen life sciences come to the fore. We’ve seen an acceleration of the adoption of digital health technologies, for example, and the manufacturing of everything from personal protection equipment to vaccines.

Today, Ireland has a unique opportunity to build upon its reputation as a global leader in biopharma manufacturing, as well as research and development (R&D).

This not only involves expanding our Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into new areas and therapies, but also nurturing our homegrown start-ups and scale-ups.

And a new life science innovation facility at The Campus Cherrywood will help to do just that.

Recently, it has been announced that We Are Pioneer Group (WAPG) – which supports businesses with the investment and development of new lab space – is investing in a new world-leading life science infrastructure at The Campus Cherrywood.

Here, we look at how The Campus Cherrywood, and this new facility, will contribute to Ireland’s life science innovation infrastructure and help companies to achieve success with their innovative life sciences solutions for the world…

Space to thrive

Just a 30-minute drive from Dublin City Centre, The Campus Cherrywood is Ireland’s emerging destination of choice for life sciences. It is where start-ups, scaling and international companies are delivering real innovation in areas such as therapeutics, diagnostics, medtech, pharma, and cell and gene therapy.

The Campus offers a world-class environment built for breakthroughs. Major businesses to emerging start-ups are thriving in HQ buildings, office floors and flexible lab spaces throughout this highly successful ecosystem.

The Campus consists of over 490,000sq ft Grade A office accommodation, with a growing community of over 4,000 professionals. And now, Spear Street Capital (SSC) – which owns and operates other vertically themed properties in the United States, Canada, and Europe – is investing in next-generation innovation infrastructure to provide a world-leading life science facility for Irish start-ups and scale-ups.

A much-needed 30,000sq ft shared lab and life science accelerator facility will be managed by We Are Pioneer Group (WAPG), which is already responsible for several similar operations across the UK, which have spawned hundreds of successful life science companies over the last 15 years.

A total of €20 million will be invested in The Campus by Spear Street Capital, with €6 million invested directly in the WAPG-run innovation space.

The new development will build on the presence of leading life science companies already on-site at the Campus, such as Genuity Science (recently acquired by US Biotech company HiberCell), APC, and Zoetis.

The bespoke building will provide wet and dry labs, flexible office and collaboration space, accommodating over 100 new life science R&D jobs. There will be six medium-scale laboratories, 12 starter laboratories, and nine office units, with enough room for approximately 15-20 life science companies of varying sizes and maturity.

Early-stage life sciences entrepreneurs and researchers will be able to use the facility to explore their ideas, test them, and, essentially, grow their business.

Competitive edge

This new facility is another reason why The Campus Cherrywood is an attractive location for the life sciences sector.

On-site, there is also access to mentors and business support – companies can collaborate with industry veterans and gain business direction and early stage funding from WAPG in the new acceleration and incubation space.

They will also have access to a local talent pool of highly skilled graduates. Dublin is one of the most attractive cities for talent in life sciences, which gives companies a competitive edge with a talent pipeline that outpaces most European countries.

The future of life sciences in Ireland is being forged in Cherrywood, and a world-class life science innovation ecosystem is emerging fast.

The Campus Cherrywood is the home for life sciences in Ireland.

