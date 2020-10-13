The Great Pink Run goes virtual for 2020, helping breast cancer sufferers across Ireland

While COVID-19 may have brought mass gatherings to a halt in recent months, a virtual Great Pink Run with Glanbia will return for its tenth year on October 17 and 18.

Women, men and children are being asked to sign up to show their support for Breast Cancer Ireland’s pioneering research and awareness programmes. The charity is calling on as many people as possible - in Ireland and across the globe - to walk, run or jog 5km or 10km in their local communities and raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Ireland.

According to the World Health Organisation, between 30pc and 50pc of all cancer cases are preventable through regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

Mother of three Paula McClean is one of the 45,000 people to have taken part in the Great Pink Run since it began in 2011.

Paula didn’t run before her own cancer diagnosis in 2011, but now views it as a major part of her recovery and sees the Great Pink Run as a chance to help others who have received a life-changing and often devastating diagnosis.

“I thought that I was too young, and that breast cancer was hereditary,” Paula recalls. “My mum was healthy, so I thought, ‘This was fine, you’ve nothing to worry about’.”

She was one of the first women to be offered the now standard, for a certain cohort of women, OncoType DX Test, which provides two pieces of key information - the likely recurrence of cancer and the potential benefit of chemotherapy to a patient after surgery.

Paula’s results suggested she needed urgent intervention and she went on to have six rounds of chemotherapy, approximately four or five weeks after her surgery.

‘Our whole world fell apart’

Even though Paula did her best to stay positive and she had a very supportive family, her illness had a profound effect on her life.

“It was a very tough and difficult year,” she says.

“It was devastating. Our whole world fell apart - you just don’t know what it means for you.

“I had three young children, cancer is a scary word and I wasn’t educated enough about breast cancer at the time.

“I didn’t know there were all different types. It was a frightening, heart-breaking time for me but for my family as well.”

Paula was not prepared for how quickly she would need to start treatment after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I had surgery a week to 10 days after my diagnosis.”

When the Great Pink Run first took place down in Dublin’s docklands in 2011, when Paula was still receiving treatment for her cancer, she resolved to start taking part the following year.

She has participated in every run since, even bringing her children to the event on occasion. It is now nine years since Paula was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she is determined to do all she can to transform the disease from often being fatal to an illness that is treatable in the long-term.

How you can make a difference

More than 10,000 people took part in last year’s Great Pink Run in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, while 2019 also saw events take place as far away as Diversey Harbor on Chicago.

Organisers of the event are hoping for thousands of people to register for this year’s run, asking friends and family to sponsor their efforts, and share the distance covered with Breast Cancer Ireland.

Their goal is to see more than 40,700km – or the circumference of the globe – clocked up over the weekend. Also, those who sign up will receive a commemorative 10 anniversary t-shirt, a medal, a face mask and more.

Paula McClean will take part in the Great Pink Run with Glanbia supported by Fitbit this October 17 and 18 2020, with the aim of raising funds to support Breast Cancer Ireland’s pioneering research and awareness programmes. In recognition of social distancing protocols participants are encouraged to run, walk, or jog either a 5k or 10k, in their own local communities, that weekend.

Registration for the Great Pink Run is now open on the Great Pink Rub website.

The cost of registration is €15 plus the cost of post and packaging.

Sponsored by