The German bucket list: 9 unique experiences you need to have in Deutschland

2020 is the year for wanderlust. While we can’t jet away to exotic locations or far-flung destinations this year, we can dream about where we would like to go in the future. And right at the top of our list is Germany.

If Deutschland is not on your travel radar, then it should be. Right in the heart of Europe this amazing country has everything you could possibly want, from stunning architecture to delicious food and bustling cities to beautiful countryside.

Steeped in centuries of rich history and culture, Germany is a diverse country with so much to offer its visitors. Now, thanks to the German National Tourist Office you can explore Germany from your own sofa via their exciting new website, Discover Germany From Home.

Here you can virtually visit tourist attractions, try out German recipes, listen to every genre of German music and test your knowledge with a fun quiz. So, to whet your appetite here are nine unique experiences that you should add to your German bucket list today. Happy planning!

1. Visit Neuschwanstein Castle

Expand Close Neuschwanstein Castle near Füssen/Hohenschwangau GNTB, Jim McDonald / Facebook

Neuschwanstein Castle near Füssen/Hohenschwangau GNTB, Jim McDonald

Neuschwanstein Castle looks like it was plucked straight from a fairytale. This beautiful building was commissioned by King Ludwig II of Bavaria way back in 1868 but the building is still being finished to this day.

Located in the Bavarian Alps, Neuschwanstein overlooks the beautiful Hohenschwangau valley. It also lies very close to the town of Füssen, which is another popular tourist destination in Germany.

Today, Neuschwanstein is the most visited castle in Germany, and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Rumour has it that the fairytale look of the castle inspired Walt Disney to create the Magic Kingdom. Don’t miss it on your next trip.

2. Cycle the idyllic Moselle Trail

Expand Close Moselle loop near Bremm, DWI, German Wine Institute / Facebook

Moselle loop near Bremm, DWI, German Wine Institute

The Moselle Cycle Trail is a 248km route along the Moselle River, from Perl to Koblenz. Don’t worry if you’re not an avid cycler because you can easily break this route up into smaller more manageable chunks.

The full trail takes you past countless wineries and world-renowned vineyards, like Bremmer Calmont as well as medieval wine-making towns such as Bernkastel-Kues. Just make sure you’ve parked up your bike for the night before sampling the local grapes.

3. Cross Germany’s most scenic suspension bridge

Expand Close Saar-Hunsrück Climb, the hanging rope bridge Geierlay, GNTB, Günter Standl / Facebook

Saar-Hunsrück Climb, the hanging rope bridge Geierlay, GNTB, Günter Standl

Combine your relaxing trip to Germany with a visit to the country’s most beautiful (or scary, depending on how you look at it) suspension bridge.

Located in the Hunsrück region, the Geierlay suspension bridge is 360 metres long and sits a whopping 100 metres above the Mörsdorfer Bach valley.

A path connects the bridge to the Saar-Hunsrück-Steig, a 410km hiking trail between Perl on the Moselle, Trier and Boppard on the Rhine, which can also be accessed from other smaller trails.

4. Wander around a Christmas market

Expand Close Nuremberg Christmas market, Uwe Niklas / Facebook

Nuremberg Christmas market, Uwe Niklas

From Trier and Hamburg to Dresden and Cologne, the run-up to Christmas sees town squares all over Germany filled with festively decorated huts selling handcrafted goods and delicious food. There’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than to walk around a market sipping mulled wine.

Established in the 16th century, Nuremberg is one of the oldest Christmas markets in the world and definitely worth visiting at least once in your lifetime. Every year, around two million visitors come to the Christkindlesmarkt to soak up the magical atmosphere. There really is nothing like it.

5. Drive the Romantic Road

Expand Close Rothenburg o.d.T, Romantic Road, GNTB, Francesco Carovillano / Facebook

Rothenburg o.d.T, Romantic Road, GNTB, Francesco Carovillano

If you’re looking for a picturesque German road trip, look no further. The Romantic Road, or Romantische Straße as it’s called in German, showcases some of the loveliest and most historically significant towns in the country.

The road runs for 400km between Würzburg and Füssen and is the best known holiday route in Germany. You can explore the Romantic Road in your car, by bus, on your bicycle or even on foot depending on how long you want to stay at each location.

6. Soak up the atmosphere at the opera

Expand Close Staatsheater Stuttgart, GNTB, Axel Brunst / Facebook

Staatsheater Stuttgart, GNTB, Axel Brunst

Going to the opera is like stepping into another world and one of the best places to experience it in Germany is at The Staatsoper Stuttgart.

Known as one of Europe's foremost opera houses, this venue draws some 230,000 visitors each season. It has also been awarded ‘Opera House of the Year’ on six different occasions! So, book your tickets, get your glad rags on and prepare for a night you’ll never forget.

7. Explore the famous Black Forest

Expand Close St. Peter, Black Forest, Hochschwarzwald Tourismus GmbH, Bildtechnik Spiegelhalter / Facebook

St. Peter, Black Forest, Hochschwarzwald Tourismus GmbH, Bildtechnik Spiegelhalter

While the name of the forest has an eerie ring to it, don’t be frightened! The Black Forest is actually one of the most beautiful places in the world.



If you’re a fan of nature, this is the place for you. There are lots of wonderful walking trails and routes to choose from. Or, if you prefer comfort and dry feet, you can also travel by train. The scenic Black Forest rail route between Offenburg and Lake Constance is undeniably one of the most beautiful train journeys in Europe. After a long day of exploring don’t forget to try a slice of Black Forest Gateau.

8. Drink a beer at the Oktoberfest

Expand Close Munich Oktoberfest, gettyimages, wundervisuals / Facebook

Munich Oktoberfest, gettyimages, wundervisuals

The festival, which spans just over two weeks at the end of September, is held in a meadow just outside Munich’s city centre. Alongside eating and drinking (not forgetting singing and swaying), visitors can enjoy fairground rides, parades and even dress up in traditional Bavarian clothes.

9. View the country from its highest peak

Expand Close Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain, gettyimages, Björn Kindler / Facebook

Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain, gettyimages, Björn Kindler

At 2,962 metres above sea level, the Zugspitze is the highest mountain in Germany with one of the country’s best ski resorts, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, at its feet. But, if you’re not in the mood for skiing or mountaineering, don’t worry, you can still explore this beautiful place in other ways.

Thankfully, cable cars run right to the top of the Zugspitze. Once you’ve reached the peak you can take in a wonderful panoramic view of the mountains, visit Germany’s highest chapel, dine in a cosy mountain restaurant or spend the night at the igloo village. What’s not to love?

So, what are you waiting for? Discover Germany from home today and find out more about all the great things that this beautiful country has to offer.

For more information on travel to Germany visit www.germany.travel

