The future of video game trading, and how to get ahead of the curve

At a time when the video game industry continues to grow, digital trading offers an exciting opportunity for Irish people to tap into the market.

Public perceptions of video games have unquestionably changed over the past number of decades. Aside from the advancements made in terms of gameplay and graphics, the financial opportunities presented by the world of e-sports are more substantial than many of us could have previously imagined.

If the Covid-19 pandemic changed anything for video games, it’s that there can no longer be any doubt remaining about the opportunities it presents. After 2020 saw sales surge to a whopping €141bn, the world’s most profitable form of entertainment isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Those opportunities are not exclusive to developers, or those directly involved in the industry. Video game trading is within reach of anyone, and reaping the rewards does not necessarily mean you even have to be an avid gamer yourself.

In terms of the average value of transactions, it varies entirely on the game in question. It can range from under €2 in some MOBA games, closer to €100 in MMORPGs and approaching €500 in games that have more collectibles and things to accomplish.

While rare, there have also been examples of huge transactions for in-game items. In 2010 for example, a virtual club in the video game Entropia Universe was sold for a whopping $635,000.

How it works

The basic concept behind it is much the same as standard trading, except the assets exist only in a digital sense. By exchanging assets such as in-game items and boosting services on an online marketplace, users can open up potential business opportunities.

Named after the legendary mythical city of gold, Eldorado.gg offers a straightforward platform for people to explore this exciting new method of trading. With guaranteed protection for both buyers and sellers, having peace of mind is essential for anyone starting out and setting up a free account.

Much as is the case in everyday life, issues crop up in video games that can make completing a task more difficult than it needs to be. This presents a need for practical solutions, and these can come in the form of a new in-game item or a level boost that makes the problem easier to overcome.

Digital marketplaces that offer people a platform to find these solutions are beneficial to both the buyer and the seller. The gamer receives something that improves their experience, whereas the trader has been able to tap into a lucrative market for a new source of income.

One of the most common examples would be in-game currencies. Building up your coffers within a video game is not entirely different to doing so in everyday life, as both endeavours require a certain amount of graft.

As well as that, boost services are also in demand across the board. Offering players assistance in opening up new ways to play the game, it can save them countless hours by simply letting them make use of this service at a fair price.

As a service that removes this “grind” from the equation, countless games can be made easier for people simply by purchasing in-game currency online. Should a trader have the currency of the right game at the right price, it’s simply a case of making a transaction that keeps both parties satisfied.

Trading with Eldorado

Security is understandably a major concern for anyone weighing up whether or not video game trading is for them. This is why there are strict rules in place to protect those involved, and Eldorado.gg offers 24/7 live support for any concerns you might have.

At present, they support trading of over 100 games across all consoles and genres. Among the most popular are League of Legends, Final Fantasy XIV, and World of Warcraft, and plenty more besides.

