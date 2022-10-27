The do's and don'ts of buying a new home

Planning for your dream home? These simple steps may help you on your way.

Buying a home is easily one of the most exhilarating purchases in life. Feelings of hope and anticipation simmer away throughout the process, and even the most mundane paperwork is charged with exciting energy.

And as for the feeling of turning the key in the front door of your new home that very first time - pure joy.

However, getting from point A to point B can also sometimes feel like a daunting task, with lots of new terminology and processes to understand.

So, we've put together a list of practical do's and don'ts that could help you on the way to finding your new home.

DO speak to a mortgage advisor as early as you can

It goes without saying that saving is one of the vital first steps when buying a new home. However, if you ask most people who have already been through the process, they are likely to recommend starting with a visit to a mortgage advisor.

It's never too early to seek help and guidance around your finances. And while it might be tempting to wait until you have some savings in the bank, sitting down with an advisor in the early days could save you months of set back down the line.

They can help you work out your budget, check that you are on the right track, spot any potential red flags and share some tips to get you on your way. In addition, most banks offer this service free of charge, so you don't need to worry about it eating into your savings!

DO organise your paperwork

Another great thing about speaking to an advisor early on is they can tell you what the bank will ask for when the time comes to apply for your mortgage.

Some topline documents you will need to organise are:

Proof of I.D.

Proof of your PPSN

Proof of address

Proof of employment

Bank statements (This also includes Revolut account statements)

Credit card and loan statements

You may also be asked for a salary certificate, which you will need to arrange with your HR department. And for those who are self-employed, you will also need to share two years of audited accounts.

While there are some standard documents everyone is asked to provide, you can ask your advisor for a checklist that is personal to you and your situation.

DON'T forget to check available schemes

If you're in the market for a newly built home, we have some great news. The Help-To-Buy scheme (HTB), a tax rebate scheme provided by the Irish Government, is still available for first-time homebuyers.

Those who qualify for HTB can receive up to €30,000 towards a deposit. To apply, you simply submit your application to Revenue.

Another initiative which may be of interest is the First Home Scheme, which aims to narrow the gap between your deposit and mortgage and the price of your new home. It can provide funds up to 30% of the property's value (or 20% if you use HTB).

DO research the area you are hoping to live in

Once you have your savings in order, know how much your budget is, and have all the paperwork ready to go, it's time to start the house hunt.

Although let's be honest here, you probably already skipped ahead to that part. And who can blame you? Choosing where to live is an exciting milestone on the road to homeownership.

If you've decided to move to a new area, spend some time getting to know the community and what it has to offer. Then, figure out your non-negotiables and ask yourself if the area meets your needs. Of course, these non-negotiables will be different for everyone. However, things like proximity to good schools, restaurants, shops and green spaces are all things you can consider before moving in.

To read more about spotting community spirit in a new area, click here.

DO work with people you can trust

Buying your first home is a pretty huge deal. And you are bound to have loads of questions along the way. So you want to surround yourself with people you can trust and who can make the process run as smoothly as possible.

Start with a solicitor who specialises in property and who you can have open communication with. There is nothing quite as stressful as being at the height of the buying process and getting no response from a key player, so make sure you find someone you can rely on.

Buying from a trusted developer will also give you peace of mind. Knowing that your new home has been built with care and to the highest standard means you can make the move in peace. Glenveagh Homes, for example, are covered under a 10-year HomeBond Structural guarantee and are also built to near-zero energy efficiency standards.

DON'T make any changes that could impact your mortgage approval

Our final tip to help get you through the home buying journey without any unexpected hiccups is to be as consistent as possible. This applies to everything from your savings to your job.

Changing employer mid mortgage application is usually a no-no. Banks like to see that you have job security and will be able to pay your mortgage. So switching to a new employer can cause some alarm bells, especially if you have a strict probation clause in your new contract. You're best to stick in your current role during the process and avoid any risk to your drawdown.

Switching roles within your current employer is slightly different and, in many cases, there won't be any impact. Your bank may even see it as a positive (for example, if it means your salary will increase). However, it is still best to speak to your advisor before making any decisions.

The team at Glenveagh understands that buying a home is possibly the biggest decision you will ever make in your life. Their aim is to exceed your expectations in every way possible, so to find out more about the buyer journey, visit the website here.

For more buyer stories and home buying tips, click here to read more.

Sponsored by