The CAO offers and the choices available to you

Going to College is a two-part series that will help you prepare for a busy few weeks ahead as you weigh up your college choices and get ready for an exciting life in college.

For this first episode, the CAO Round 1 offers are out and presenter, Ola Majekodunmi, finds out what courses are up, what ones are down, and what your options are if you didn't get what you were hoping for.

Joining her with their expert advice on what your next steps should be are Donnchadh O’Mahony, Guidance Counsellor at Loreto College, St. Stephen’s Green and host of the Leaving Cert Guidance podcast, Guidance Counsellor Aoife McArdle from the Institute of Education and Colette Harrison, QQI’s Awards and Certification Manager.

