The Big Build Up Show looks at the final round of Champions League group matches

With just one round remaining in the Champions League group stages, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of the teams that will progress to the last 16 in this most turbulent of seasons.

For the latest episode of the Big Build Up Show, presenter Connor Morris was joined by former Blackburn and Celtic favourite, Chris Sutton, and former Ireland international, Gary Breen. They offered their insights on the group stages and who they fancied to make some progress in the knockout competition.

Betfair’s Sam Rosbottom spoke to Connor about where the money is going, some interesting bets and the clubs that are among the Champions League favourites.

As the teams prepare for their final group matches, there could yet be some major upsets and the fate of some of Europe’s biggest clubs is still in the mix.

Manchester United have control over their own destiny but they’ll need to win or draw a tricky away tie against RB Leipzig to progress. Could Chelsea be the dark horses for the competition with some good defensive reinforcements, a star-studded attack and some impressive squad depth?

Man City already through and top of their group but can Pep finally get them past the quarter final stage or even drive them to Champions League success this time around? The lads talk about Caoimhin Kelleher’s Champions League appearance for an injury-hit Liverpool and where the young Irish keeper can go from here. The team also look at Real Madrid’s struggles and Pirlo’s prospects with Juventus.

Catch the entire conversation below to get up to date ahead of this week’s matches.

