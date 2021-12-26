The best tech deals in the 2022 January sales

This year's January sales have officially kicked off. So if you’re looking for a bargain, there are amazing savings to be had on kitchen appliances, TVs, laptops, mobile phones and beyond.

The January sales have long been a tradition in Ireland for those looking for the biggest deals and this coming year is no exception. And Currys started their January Sale early on Christmas Eve with a massive range of offers on a wide mix of products.

Jaimie Cantwell, Head of Commercial at Currys Ireland says, “We are seeing the trend of more consumers choosing to shop on Christmas Eve and either starting their January sale shopping early, or taking advantage of sale prices for last-minute gifts.

“Last year, Christmas Eve was busier, but that was an extraordinary year in general. We expect St Stephen's Day to regain the top spot this year and be the true kick-off to the January Sale.”

And with their free, limited time only delivery on large kitchen appliances and large screen TVs, nothing is ever too big to order. *So don't worry about getting your fridge or your 50-inch TV back to your home. Their delivery service will bring it straight to your front door at no extra cost.

We've picked out our highlights from the Currys January Sale below, so check it out and happy shopping!

Large kitchen appliances

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or the entire household, you can find the ideal appliance to prepare your meals with ease.

With ovens, range cookers and hobs, to American-style fridges and smart fridges which can connect to the internet, there is plenty to choose from at Currys. Or maybe you’re looking for a top-of-the-line dishwasher or washing machine?

Make your daily kitchen needs a breeze, with large kitchen appliances from all the top brands. Like the FLAVEL 90 cm Dual Fuel Range Cooker, now €749.99, saving you €40

Or the GRUNDIG 50/50 Fridge Freezer, down to €429.99, a saving of €100.

Small kitchen appliances

Whether you're a rising baking star or see yourself as a budding barista, add some flair to your kitchen with Currys cool range of small kitchen appliances.

The extensive range includes bright and bold kettles and toasters, and coffee machines to make your morning coffee at the touch of a button. Make tasty dinners with a slow cooker, delicious loaves with a breadmaker, or get yourself a healthier lifestyle and cook without oil with one of the air fryers on offer.

Unleash your inner chef with these incredible Currys offers:

The NINJA Blender can create delicious smoothies and juices in seconds all for just €79.99, save €20.

And the NINJA Foodi Multi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer can cook up to 70pc faster than traditional cooking methods and is only €179.99, down €60.

TVs

There is no better time to pick up a discount on a brand-new TV than in January. Currys has all the biggest brands around from Samsung to Sony to LG.

So, if you’re thinking of a new OLED or 8K display, a family-sized TV to stream Netflix, or a set for all your gaming needs, you will find the right model to suit you.

Check out the massive TV selection at Currys including the

LG 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa. Now €1,399, save €600.

And the PANASONIC TX-65JX800B 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant. This is now €949, and you save €500

Laptops and tablets

Start off the new year right with a brand-new laptop for work or play! At Currys, you can find everything from small and light Chromebooks to large and powerful gaming laptops. From HP to Dell, there is a computer for everything you need.

Maybe you’re looking for a portable tablet to stream films in bed, take notes in lectures, or simply want to keep an eye on your social media. Whether you’re looking for iOS or Android, an eReader or a drawing tablet with a stylus pen, Currys has a wide range.

Check out the DELL Inspiron 15.6" Laptop - Intel® Core™ i3 Processor, 256 GB SSD, Black. This high-tech laptop is now just €529, and you save €100.

Or why not try the ACER 8" Tablet - 16 GB, Gun Grey. You can save €20 on this tablet as it is now just €79.99!

Fitness trackers

The new year means a fresh start to your fitness goals! Stay on track the easy way with a fitness tracker. Designed to fit seamlessly into your life by slipping onto your wrist, these little gadgets monitor everything from heart rate and calories burned to steps taken and hours slept.

These clever smartwatch-like gadgets also come in a range of different styles and colours so you can stay fit while looking good. And not to mention the range of kids fitness watches for children and young athletes.

Whether you’re a beginner looking to lose a bit of weight or just improve your fitness, check out our pick of Currys fitness trackers:

The FITBIT Luxe Fitness Tracker is the ideal wellness accessory with its chic and functional design. Now just €129.99, saving you €20.





Or try on the GARMIN Venu - Light Sand & Rose Gold smartwatch. It’s not just smart, it’s super stylish too. The design is one of the best looking smartwatches around. And you can save €130 as it is now only €229!

So what are you waiting for, shop the entire January Sale on currys.ie

*Free delivery applies to: TVs over 43”, dishwashers, washing machines, tumble dryers, washer dryers, fridges, freezers, ovens and cookers. For full delivery terms, see currys.ie

Sponsored by