That's life: Financially planning the big moments in life

From starting a college fund to planning your retirement, there are lots of life events to consider when planning our finances.

Sponsored by Irish Life

Taking stock of our financial future may seem daunting at first, but it is one of the most empowering things we can do for ourselves. Not only can it help to relieve the stress of the unknown, but it can allow us to plan ahead for the most important moments in life. Regardless of your income, how financially savvy you are or your personal aspirations, a solid financial plan can benefit everyone.

Whether thinking about starting a family, planning for your children’s future or envisioning the later years of life, getting a handle on our finances is the first step.

We've looked at some of life's biggest milestone moments and how financial planning can support them.

Starting a family

From pregnancy to maternity leave, arranging childcare and planning for their education, starting a family comes with many things to consider. As a new parent, you begin to think about your family's financial well-being and all the ways you need to provide for them.

And while it's not easy to think about, it's important to consider how your family might financially cope if something were to happen to you. For example, income protection could help protect your family so they can pay bills, cover childcare costs, and manage loans or the mortgage if you can't work because of an injury or illness while employed. Or, worst case scenario, know that you have a life insurance plan in place to support them if you were no longer around.

It’s a great time to take stock of your finances in general and get a solid plan for what you should be doing with your money. A financial review gives you a clear picture of your money and highlights any changes you need to make. So if you are planning for any of the big moments in life or want to protect your family's finances, it's an excellent place to start.

Planning for your children’s future

Another monumental and exciting moment in life is the day your child heads off to college. After 18 years of hard work and commitment, there is nothing quite like the feeling of seeing them achieve their dreams and work towards their future careers.

However, with the rising cost of living, and the varying cost of college fees in Ireland today, having a savings plan in place is a great idea. But where to start? It’s hard to even know how much you'll need from fees to accommodation, let alone how to set aside money for that. One way to prepare for the cost of education is by making investments that can allow for considerable potential growth over a long-term period.

And don’t worry, if you aren't sure where to begin, Irish Life, who have been providing trusted investment advice for over 80 years, can help. You can find out what you should be doing with your money to look after your family's future with a free personalised financial plan.

Retirement

Ah, the golden years. Time for a new chapter of life to begin, time to enjoy some new adventures and of course, hopefully, some well-earned rest and relaxation. Whether you want to ensure you have your golf lessons covered, are dreaming about cruising around the Caribbean or simply wish to continue to live with the income you are used to, preparing financially for the later years of life can make the transition into retirement much easier.

And while planning for retirement can seem a bit daunting, starting a pension doesn't have to be. The important thing is to start a pension as soon as you can. Also, remember, if your company offers a pension plan, they are also contributing to it. The longer you save, the more potential your pension savings have to grow.

A pension plan is a way of saving that gives you essential tax breaks on your contributions. You can use it to build up money and give yourself an income after you retire. Money saved into your pension plan is invested with the aim of growing over time.

Again, having a financial plan will allow you to assess your current situation and put a plan into place that future you will thank you for.

Irish Life Financial Services offers free financial planning directly with one of their expert advisors or digitally through their easy-to-use online platform. The online review takes approximately ten minutes, and you answer a series of questions based on things like your income and assets to your expenses and liabilities. At the end, you get a personalised financial plan to help you make the most of your money now, prepare for the unexpected and save for the future.

As well as receiving a financial plan, you can also book a free one-to-one review with an advisor, who will discuss areas where you could improve your financial well-being and help you take the next steps. And while many people think they have to have their finances in order before starting a review, financial advisors do not expect that at all. They are used to dealing with people from novices to seasoned investors. A financial plan can give you knowledge and tools to help you feel confident about your financial future

For more information on Irish Life’s personalised, online financial plans, or to start your free financial review, click here.

This article is kindly sponsored by Irish Life Financial Services.

Irish Life Financial Services is tied to Irish Life Assurance for life and pensions business.

Irish Life Financial Services Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.