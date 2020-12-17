Terms and conditions for Irish Independent premium subscription offer

You must go to www.smartswitcher.com/independent to avail of offer.

The offer is in addition to your normal cashback from your nominated bank.

The Irish Independent Premium Subscription includes:

Household subscription: Access on five devices

All Premium stories (web and app)

Read online, on any device and via the app

The offer is available on mortgage switches or new mortgages valued at more than €200,000

Duration of offer dependent on mortgage rate duration

1 year fixed: 1 year Irish Independent Premium subscription

2 year fixed: 2 year Irish Independent Premium subscription

3 year fixed or more: 3 year Irish Independent Premium subscription

If you switch your mortgage before the fixed duration, the subscription ends.

Variable subscription: Up to 3 years’ subscription.

If you switch your mortgage before the fixed duration finishes the subscription ends.

Offer cannot be combined with other SmartSwitcher offers.