Terms and conditions for Irish Independent premium subscription offer

You must go to www.smartswitcher.com/independent to avail of offer.

The offer is in addition to your normal cashback from your nominated bank.

The Irish Independent Premium Subscription includes:

  • Household subscription: Access on five devices
  • All Premium stories (web and app)
  • Read online, on any device and via the app

The offer is available on mortgage switches or new mortgages valued at more than €200,000

Duration of offer dependent on mortgage rate duration

1 year fixed: 1 year Irish Independent Premium subscription

2 year fixed: 2 year Irish Independent Premium subscription

3 year fixed or more: 3 year Irish Independent Premium subscription

If you switch your mortgage before the fixed duration, the subscription ends.

Variable subscription: Up to 3 years’ subscription. 

Offer cannot be combined with other SmartSwitcher offers.

Privacy