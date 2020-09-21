Teagasc Virtual Sheep Week: Here’s what’s happening each day

Are you a sheep farmer or interested in finding out more? If so, you should tune into the Teagasc Virtual Sheep Week on all Teagasc online platforms each day this week.

From Monday 21 to Friday 25 September, Teagasc will be bringing you the latest research from Teagasc Athenry and the best technical advice and information available to sheep producers around Ireland.

Each day you’ll be able to enjoy updates showcasing the latest developments in the areas of grassland, genetic improvement, flock health, hill sheep as well as information on environmental and policy issues.

It’s a great way to learn new things from the comfort of your home. All you need to do is join the live stream each evening at 7pm on the Teagasc website or Facebook page. No registration required.

This week, Teagasc will be posting videos and updates each day. Follow the week’s activities by staying tuned to the Teagasc social media channels, or by searching #VirtualSheepWeek for all information posted.

Here’s a quick rundown of what will be happening each day.

Monday : Grassland

On Monday 21 September learn how good grassland management can supply high quality digestible pastures to the grazing ewe and her lambs.

This live panel discussion led by Damian Costello, Sheep Specialist with Teagasc will focus on the current grassland research for sheep and grazing management strategies that can be applied at farm level and will feature panellists Philip Creighton and Micheál O’Leary of Teagasc along with special guest John O’Connell, Teagasc Sheep BETTER Farmer from County Leitrim.

Tuesday – Breeding

On Tuesday 22 September find out how improving genetics can improve the performance of the animals in your flock.

This live panel discussion led by Michael Gottstein, Head of Sheep Knowledge Transfer with Teagasc will focus on the importance of using high genetic merit animals in your flock, incorporating results from phase one of the Irish / New Zealand Animal Comparison (INZAC) study; the importance of commercial on-farm recording in making breeding decisions and the potential of using genetics to reduce labour at lambing and breed animals with a reduced carbon ‘hoof’ print will be covered. The panel discussion will feature panellists Fiona McGovern and Aine O’Brien, Teagasc, along with special guest Eamonn Wall of Sheep Ireland.

Wednesday – Hill Sheep

Hill sheep farming is carried out on a diverse range of land quality and farming systems and plays a vital role in Irish agriculture and also in the maintenance of delicate landscapes. On Wednesday, 23 September you can view the recent and current Teagasc research on developing systems for finishing hill bred store lambs, and the results from the Teagasc BETTER Hill Sheep Farms.

The live panel discussion will be led by Michael Diskin, Teagasc Sheep Enterprise Leader will feature panellists Frank Campion and John Cannon of Teagasc along with guest speakers Brendan Joyce, hill sheep farmer and chairperson of Atlantic Hill Lamb Producer Group and Patrick Dunne, BETTER Farm Sheep Farmer.

Thursday – Flock Health

Having a flock with a high health status is a critical corner stone to improving flock productivity and profitability. On Thursday, tune in to learn the key factors impacting flock health status.

The live panel discussion will be led by Michael Gottstein, Head of Sheep Knowledge Transfer with Teagasc and will feature panellists Orla Keane and Tim Keady of Teagasc, along with Maresa Sheehan from the Veterinary Laboratory in Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Topics such as internal parasite control, mineral nutrition, lamb survivability and correct quarantine and biosecurity protocols will all be discussed.

Friday – Policy and Environment

Finally, on the last day of the Teagasc Virtual Sheep Week we will discuss the likely policy changes and the important role that sheep farming plays in marinating the natural environment.

Guest speaker Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity will join to discuss the challenges faced by farmers on the hills and uplands. Other panellists include Kevin Hanrahan, Head of Rural Economy with Teagasc and Michael Gottstein, Head of Sheep Knowledge Transfer in Teagasc. The discussion facilitated by Teagasc Director, Professor Gerry Boyle will focus on National and EU Policy and Environment affecting sheep production.

All sheep farmers are invited to join the Teagasc Virtual Sheep Week and get the best technical information and the latest research and advice. Be sure to tune at on the Teagasc website.

