Take a hike: 5 scenic routes to explore this year

Autumn is the perfect time of year to throw on your hiking boots, find a quiet trail and get back to nature.

It’s a great way to escape the humdrum of everyday life and get some exercise too. Thankfully, we live in such a beautiful country with plenty of jaw-dropping trails to choose from.

While we might not be able to explore far-flung countries like Iceland this year, don’t worry there are plenty of stunning routes right on our doorstep.

Ireland is bursting with beautiful scenery. So, whether you’re a hiking expert or a humble beginner, we’ve rounded up some of Ireland’s most scenic trails. Where will you head to on your next hiking adventure? Take a look at this list before you make any plans.

1. Diamond Hill – Galway

Diamond Hill is a popular 7km trail through Connemara National Park. The route takes about two hours to complete and follows gravel paths, wooden boardwalk and steps up the slopes of the magnificent Diamond Hill.

On a good day you’ll be treated to views of Connemara’s coastline - including the idyllic islands of Inishturk, Inishbofin and Inishark and pretty Ballynakill Harbour so don’t forget to pack your camera.

2. Slieve League – Donegal

Despite being almost three times higher than the cliffs of Moher, Slieve League is often overlooked by tourists and hikers alike. However, this jaw-dropping area is well worth a visit.

You can start hiking from the cliff’s car park. Simply follow the path built out of stones steps that leads from Bunglas viewpoint. From there, you can hike to the highest point of the cliffs where you can watch diving sea birds and mingle with the brave local sheep.

Experienced hikers can continue this walk until it reaches Pilgrim’s Path (another nearby hiking route) but this should be planned well in advance and depends on the weather conditions.

3. Glendalough, Spinc Walk – Wicklow

Wicklow has some wonderful hikes but one of the most popular trails has got to be the Spinc Walk. This 10km loop starts and ends in the Glendalough car park which can get pretty busy, (especially on weekends) so arrive early to avoid disappointment.

From there, the trail takes in Glendalough's world-renowned monastic site and Lower Lake, before steeply ascending beside Poulanass waterfall up to the towering Spinc cliffs. At the top, you’ll get some wonderful views of the Lower and Upper Lakes 300m below – before heading back down.

4. The Divis Ridge Trail – Antrim

The Divis Ridge Trail is an approximately 7km walk from the Long Barn to the Black Mountain and the Mournes. It’s a relatively easy jaunt with good surface underfoot which makes it great for a lazy Sunday morning.

The route overlooks Belfast, with a 180-degree view of the city on one side, and of the Mournes on the southern side. At this time of the year, the landscape is covered in purple heather which adds to the wonderful views.

5. Coumshingaun Lake Loop – Waterford

Waterford has become a popular staycation spot thanks to the city’s wealth of history and fantastic greenway. But no trip to the Crystal County is complete without a hike in the Comeragh Mountains.

As the name suggests, this particular hike takes you up and around the picturesque Coumshingaun Lake. The hike up to the Lake starts at Kilclooney wood car park. From there, you take the trail through the woods for about five minutes until you reach the bottom of the lake where you can chose to hike to your left or right.

The route takes about five hours to complete which will allow you plenty of time for photo stops and a snack break. The trail is mostly bog so good footwear is essential.

