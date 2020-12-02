Sunday brunch: 5 brilliant recipes to try out this weekend

What’s the best part of a lazy Sunday morning? The smell of freshly brewed coffee, reading the weekend papers or staying in your pyjamas until noon? For a lot of people, it’s a delicious Sunday brunch.

Brunch is the ultimate weekend treat where anything goes. So, if you’ve got a huge sweet tooth or prefer more savoury tastes, there’s something for everyone.

To give you some fresh new ideas to try out for this month, we have teamed up with Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter. Here are our top five Sunday brunch recipes. Enjoy!

The ultimate BLT

You know the old saying, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’, that works for food combinations too. The classic BLT is often a brunch staple but this one comes with an added twist.

First, toast a ciabatta and spread some Connacht Half Gold Butter on it. Next, add your leafy greens (we recommend rocket), sliced avocado, tomatoes and crispy bacon. To take this open sandwich to the next level, top with a fried egg and a crack of black pepper. Pure perfection!

Banana and walnut French toast

French toast is another brunch classic and the perfect option if you’re looking for something sweet. For this recipe you’ll need thick slices of white bread and a hot frying pan.

First, dunk each bread slice into a mixture of egg and milk with just a dash of cinnamon. Once the bread is completely coated, fry on the pan until golden brown on both sides. Finish with some chopped walnuts, bananas and maple syrup.

Salmon scramble

This simple brunch recipe is great if you’re in a hurry as it only takes 10 minutes to make.

To begin, toast some crusty white bread and add some Connacht Half Fat Butter. Then, in a pan, scramble some eggs until light and creamy. Add the eggs to your buttered toast and top with fresh smoked salmon, some black pepper and a squeeze of lemon. It couldn’t be easier.

Raspberry smoothie bowl

Smoothie bowls are a great way to use up any fruit you have lying at the back of the fridge. Simply grab a blender, add in all your ingredients and blitz until smooth. We recommend frozen raspberries, banana, coconut milk and some chia seeds for a really tasty treat.

Once your smoothie is blended, simply pour into a bowl and top with fresh fruit and granola. Better yet, let everyone decorate their own bowl.

Breakfast bagel

Sometimes you just can’t beat a hearty breakfast roll and now you can make the perfect one at home.

Grab a seeded bagel and pop it in the toaster. Next, add some Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter and a slice of cheddar cheese. Then, layer up a fried egg and some crispy bacon. Top with ketchup, relish or brown sauce. Slice in half and enjoy!

Sponsored by