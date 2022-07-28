Strong foundations: What to do during the early stages of looking for your first home

Buying your first home is an exciting time, and there are plenty of ways in which you can get things off to a strong start.

When you’re at the initial stages of finding your first home, it can seem like a bit of a mountain to climb. Between figuring out a budget, where you want to live and getting to know who the right people are to talk to for advice, getting the keys into your hand can feel like a lifetime away.

That doesn’t have to be the case however, as it’s a truly special process that should be enjoyed as much as possible. It’s always worth trying to get things off to a good start, with any time and effort you put in now hopefully helping to make a big difference when you’re coming up to the final hurdles.

Work out who to talk to

Knowing where to start is one of the most daunting challenges you’re likely to overcome. While speaking to someone who has recently gone through the process for themselves is a great idea, that isn’t your only option.

One conversation can go a long way, and it doesn’t have to be anything formal. Talking to your bank or mortgage provider one-to-one should give you a realistic view of what your best options could be, and you might be surprised by how much you can learn from talking to someone in the know.

It’s important to remember that these early stages are for gathering information and finding out where to look. Skipping straight to viewing homes isn’t really the best choice, not only due to the fact you haven’t worked out what your options are but that it could lead to disappointment when a potential home you look at doesn’t work out in your favour.

Plan your spending

Before coming up with ways to think about saving money, it could be worth thinking about your relationship with money. Coming up with better spending habits is pretty comparable to planning a healthy diet, in that your best option is likely to focus on what you should do rather than focusing on what you should not.

For example, it’s a lot easier to slip up when your budget is centred around taking out aspects of your life that you enjoy or getting rid of any luxuries. By flipping it and coming up with a detailed plan of where you want your money to go and how much you want to save, you should see your spending go down without making it your sole priority to stop spending in as many ways as possible.

Find a solicitor

Seeing as you are a first-time buyer, conveyancing likely isn’t something you have much experience with. It’s not as tricky as you might first assume however and, similarly to the above point, one conversation with your solicitor can help ease any concerns you might have during the initial stages.

Figure out what supports are available

There are supports available for first time buyers, depending on their circumstances. Help to Buy for example offers a return on DIRT paid in Ireland over the past four years, which in certain instances could result in a refund of up to €30,000.

It is applicable to first time buyers looking to purchase a newly built home, and you can find a full breakdown on the scheme here.

Put your research to use

After having spoken to your mortgage provider and putting together all of the information you could during the research phase, it’s time to work out what kind of homes fit the bill. Taking everything from overall cost and the number of bedrooms to the home’s location into account, you should now have a much more realistic idea of what your options are.

Think of yourself as now being armed with the knowledge you need to find a home that suits your needs, rather than going into it blindly. You can now form a more detailed picture of what it will look like, and can feel that bit more confident in your chances of actually making it happen.

Register your interest into any developments that fit your criteria, regardless of whether or not something is available at present. Being on a cancellation list is never a bad thing, and could potentially put your name into the mix for a home that you thought had passed you by!

